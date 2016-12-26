|01.Jan.2017
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 31.12.2016
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 31.12.2016 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2016-12-31 new: Songs Rack (Ram Jam) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2016-12-30 new: Musabox (Falcons) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2016-12-29 new: Musabox 2 (Falcons) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2016-12-29 improved: SWIV (Sales Curve) control selection screen with Forward button fixed, another version supported (Info)
- 2016-12-28 improved: Ikari Warriors (Elite) timing fixed, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config), blitter wait patches can be disabled with CUSTOM2 (Info)
- 2016-12-27 fixed: Lemmings 2 (Psygnosis) keyboard handler in intro was broken (Info)
- 2016-12-27 fixed: New Zealand Story (Taito/Ocean) broken menu patch fixed, copperlist problems fixed (Info)
- 2016-12-27 fixed: Ilyad (UBI-Soft) bug in patch code fixes which could cause graphics corruption and other problems, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config) (Info)
- 2016-12-27 improved: Titan Trax (Titanics) graphics problems (after loading songs 3/7) fixed, RawDIC imager updated to save all files, install script updated (Info, Image)
- 2016-12-26 improved: Badlands (Tengen) lap times are loaded/saved now, NTSC support added, decruncher relocated, another version supported, new install script (Info)
[Meldung: 01. Jan. 2017, 07:41] [Kommentare: 0]
