|10.Jan.2017
fs-uae.net (Webseite)
|Emulator: FS-UAE 2.9.3dev (Beta)
Aus dem "Dev"-Entwicklungszweig des Emulators FS-UAE wurde eine neue Beta-Version veröffentlicht. Neu in dieser Veröffentlichung:
Änderungen in FS-UAE Launcher 2.9.3dev:
- Updated FS-UAE icon
- Allow specifying sub_title = 0 to disable the sub title
Änderungen in FS-UAE Arcade 2.9.3dev:
- Fix for published/unpublished status of variants
- Extract WHDLoad arguments from .info file when loading a WHDLoad archive
- Set floppy drive volume (empty) to 0 when starting with a WHDLoad archive
- Show error message when version started is too old (cannot read databases)
- New option whdload_quit_key to set global quit key, added to settings UI
- Renamed “Joystick” to “Controller” in settings dialog
- Improved look on Windows 10
- Updated look for the settings dialog
- Updated button links to option docs
- Updated FS-UAE Launcher icon
- CDTV games (from database) did not set CDTV model
(cg)
- Add application icon to the Arcade window
- Added new icon for FS-UAE Arcade (instead of the Launcher icon)
[Meldung: 10. Jan. 2017, 23:28] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]