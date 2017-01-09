amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
10.Jan.2017
fs-uae.net (Webseite)


 Emulator: FS-UAE 2.9.3dev (Beta)
Aus dem "Dev"-Entwicklungszweig des Emulators FS-UAE wurde eine neue Beta-Version veröffentlicht. Neu in dieser Veröffentlichung:
  • Updated FS-UAE icon
  • Allow specifying sub_title = 0 to disable the sub title
Änderungen in FS-UAE Launcher 2.9.3dev:
  • Fix for published/unpublished status of variants
  • Extract WHDLoad arguments from .info file when loading a WHDLoad archive
  • Set floppy drive volume (empty) to 0 when starting with a WHDLoad archive
  • Show error message when version started is too old (cannot read databases)
  • New option whdload_quit_key to set global quit key, added to settings UI
  • Renamed “Joystick” to “Controller” in settings dialog
  • Improved look on Windows 10
  • Updated look for the settings dialog
  • Updated button links to option docs
  • Updated FS-UAE Launcher icon
  • CDTV games (from database) did not set CDTV model
Änderungen in FS-UAE Arcade 2.9.3dev:
  • Add application icon to the Arcade window
  • Added new icon for FS-UAE Arcade (instead of the Launcher icon)
(cg)

[Meldung: 10. Jan. 2017, 23:28] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2017 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.