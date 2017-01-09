10.Jan.2017

fs-uae.net (Webseite)







Emulator: FS-UAE 2.9.3dev (Beta)

Aus dem "Dev"-Entwicklungszweig des Emulators FS-UAE wurde eine neue Beta-Version veröffentlicht. Neu in dieser Veröffentlichung: Updated FS-UAE icon

Allow specifying sub_title = 0 to disable the sub title Änderungen in FS-UAE Launcher 2.9.3dev: Fix for published/unpublished status of variants

Extract WHDLoad arguments from .info file when loading a WHDLoad archive

Set floppy drive volume (empty) to 0 when starting with a WHDLoad archive

Show error message when version started is too old (cannot read databases)

New option whdload_quit_key to set global quit key, added to settings UI

Renamed “Joystick” to “Controller” in settings dialog

Improved look on Windows 10

Updated look for the settings dialog

Updated button links to option docs

Updated FS-UAE Launcher icon

CDTV games (from database) did not set CDTV model Änderungen in FS-UAE Arcade 2.9.3dev: Add application icon to the Arcade window

Added new icon for FS-UAE Arcade (instead of the Launcher icon) (cg)



[Meldung: 10. Jan. 2017, 23:28] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

