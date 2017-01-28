amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
29.Jan.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 28.01.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.01.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha     game/role  11M   68k Implementation of Tunnels &am...
Handy095.lha             misc/emu   175K  68k Atari Lynx emulator
amath.i386-aros.lha      misc/math  377K  x86 Simple command line calculator
amath.lha                misc/math  1.5M  68k Simple command line calculator
amath.src.lha            misc/math  465K      Simple command line calculator
Calimero_3.82.lha        text/dtp   7.9M  MOS A DTP Program
Redit.lha                text/edit  49K   68k Text editor
Slarti_MOS.lha           text/edit  7.8M  MOS Slarti - The Subtitle Editor
Slarti_OS4.lha           text/edit  8.1M  OS4 Slarti - The Subtitle Editor
snapit.lha               util/misc  487K  MOS A screen grabber with MUI-Int...
(snx)

[Meldung: 29. Jan. 2017, 06:19] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2017 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.