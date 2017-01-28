|29.Jan.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 28.01.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.01.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 11M 68k Implementation of Tunnels &am...
Handy095.lha misc/emu 175K 68k Atari Lynx emulator
amath.i386-aros.lha misc/math 377K x86 Simple command line calculator
amath.lha misc/math 1.5M 68k Simple command line calculator
amath.src.lha misc/math 465K Simple command line calculator
Calimero_3.82.lha text/dtp 7.9M MOS A DTP Program
Redit.lha text/edit 49K 68k Text editor
Slarti_MOS.lha text/edit 7.8M MOS Slarti - The Subtitle Editor
Slarti_OS4.lha text/edit 8.1M OS4 Slarti - The Subtitle Editor
snapit.lha util/misc 487K MOS A screen grabber with MUI-Int...
(snx)
[Meldung: 29. Jan. 2017, 06:19] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]