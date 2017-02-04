|05.Feb.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 04.02.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.02.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
sana2-tftpclient.lha comm/tcp 69K 68k TFTP client using only the SA...
CookieMonster_ALL.lha comm/www 5.9M MOS A web browser cookie cleaner
MCE.lha game/edit 1.6M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 1.9M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
BoxxTrilogyCD32.zip game/jump 2.9M 68k Boxx Trilogy CD32 (ISO)
BoxxTrilogyHD.lha game/jump 2.0M 68k Boxx Trilogy HD (HD Install)
Criss_MOS.lha game/think 2.5M MOS Simple think Amiga tribute game
Criss_OS4.lha game/think 2.8M OS4 Simple think Amiga tribute game
VT42-Toasterless-0.1.lha gfx/edit 2.3M 68k VideoToaster software that ru...
PatchCompositeTags.lha gfx/misc 621K OS4 Patch and emulate CompositeTags
amath.lha misc/math 1.5M 68k Simple command line calculator
Amiga_Back4FutureRMX.mp3 mods/mpg 3.1M Fast dance Amiga tribute tune
Calimero_3.83.lha text/dtp 7.9M MOS A DTP Program
Slarti_Arosx86ABIv0.lha text/edit 7.8M x86 Slarti - The Subtitle Editor
Slarti_MOS.lha text/edit 7.8M MOS Slarti - The Subtitle Editor
Slarti_OS4.lha text/edit 8.1M OS4 Slarti - The Subtitle Editor
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 484K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 555K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 577K OS4 Multipurpose utility
TinyLauncher.zip util/misc 107K 68k WHDLoad frontend and more
suomenna.lha util/wb 2K 68k Sets workbench language to Fi...
