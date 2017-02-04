amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 Aminet-Uploads bis 04.02.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.02.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
sana2-tftpclient.lha     comm/tcp   69K   68k TFTP client using only the SA...
CookieMonster_ALL.lha    comm/www   5.9M  MOS A web browser cookie cleaner
MCE.lha                  game/edit  1.6M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  1.9M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
BoxxTrilogyCD32.zip      game/jump  2.9M  68k Boxx Trilogy CD32 (ISO)
BoxxTrilogyHD.lha        game/jump  2.0M  68k Boxx Trilogy HD (HD Install)
Criss_MOS.lha            game/think 2.5M  MOS Simple think Amiga tribute game
Criss_OS4.lha            game/think 2.8M  OS4 Simple think Amiga tribute game
VT42-Toasterless-0.1.lha gfx/edit   2.3M  68k VideoToaster software that ru...
PatchCompositeTags.lha   gfx/misc   621K  OS4 Patch and emulate CompositeTags
amath.lha                misc/math  1.5M  68k Simple command line calculator
Amiga_Back4FutureRMX.mp3 mods/mpg   3.1M      Fast dance Amiga tribute tune
Calimero_3.83.lha        text/dtp   7.9M  MOS A DTP Program
Slarti_Arosx86ABIv0.lha  text/edit  7.8M  x86 Slarti - The Subtitle Editor
Slarti_MOS.lha           text/edit  7.8M  MOS Slarti - The Subtitle Editor
Slarti_OS4.lha           text/edit  8.1M  OS4 Slarti - The Subtitle Editor
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  484K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  555K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  577K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
TinyLauncher.zip         util/misc  107K  68k WHDLoad frontend and more
suomenna.lha             util/wb    2K    68k Sets workbench language to Fi...
[Meldung: 05. Feb. 2017, 07:30]
