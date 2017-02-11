amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
12.Feb.2017



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.02.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.02.2017 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 4Mb   4.1 An arabic console device
starboxdemo.lha          gra/mis 665kb 4.1 Space demo/benchmark thing for W...
contextmenus-config.lha  gra/the 145kb 4.1 Adds icons to all missing menu e...
moderntheme.lha          gra/the 39kb  4.1 Minimalistic theme
knobgad.lha              lib/rea 57kb  4.0 Round knob gadget
cookiemaster_demo.lha    net/bro 2Mb   4.1 Web browser (currently Odyssey) ...
download.lha             net/ftp 36kb  4.0 File download utility: http, htt...
findmore.lha             uti/fil 135kb 4.0 File searching tool (GUI)
fuelgauge.lha            uti/wor 91kb  4.0 Volume gauges underneath hard dr...
emotion_demo.lha         vid/pla 6Mb   4.1 very first, demo of Emotion medi...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Feb. 2017, 07:04] [Kommentare: 0]
