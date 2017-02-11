|12.Feb.2017
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.02.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.02.2017 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 4Mb 4.1 An arabic console device
starboxdemo.lha gra/mis 665kb 4.1 Space demo/benchmark thing for W...
contextmenus-config.lha gra/the 145kb 4.1 Adds icons to all missing menu e...
moderntheme.lha gra/the 39kb 4.1 Minimalistic theme
knobgad.lha lib/rea 57kb 4.0 Round knob gadget
cookiemaster_demo.lha net/bro 2Mb 4.1 Web browser (currently Odyssey) ...
download.lha net/ftp 36kb 4.0 File download utility: http, htt...
findmore.lha uti/fil 135kb 4.0 File searching tool (GUI)
fuelgauge.lha uti/wor 91kb 4.0 Volume gauges underneath hard dr...
emotion_demo.lha vid/pla 6Mb 4.1 very first, demo of Emotion medi...
(snx)
