|15.Feb.2017
amigafuture.de (Webseite)
|Assembler: vasm 1.7h
Frank Wille hat ein Update für den modularen Assembler vasm veröffentlicht. Wie üblich stellt Wille außerhalb der vbcc-Compiler-Distribution keine vasm-Binaries zur Verfügung, Interessenten müssen sich den Assembler selbst compilieren. Änderungen in Version 1.7h:
(cg)
- Implemented a dynamic line buffer. No limitations on line lengths anymore
- Octal escape sequences are limited to a maximum of three digits
- Allow assembler text output (echo, printv) in offset sections
- Print a warning for initialized data in a bss-type section. This already worked in the past (1.2c and later), but has been lost somewhere
- Some single-character labels and symbols will be rejected (depending on the syntax module)
- -maxerrors=0 should print all errors in the source
- Print expressions in the listing file and the test output in decimal and hexadecimal form
- m68k: Immediate- and PC-relative destination addressing modes for 68851 PMOVE are not allowed. PMOVE ea,PCSR doesn't exist
- 6502: Perform zero-page optimization with a known label from an absolute section
- std-syntax: Fixed problem with parentheses in character constants
- oldstyle-syntax: New option -org=<address> to set the absolute base address of the program from the command line
- oldstyle-syntax: Implemented some listing file directives, but without any function yet: nam, subttl, page, space
- bin-output: Fixed output section sorting, which didn't work with some implementations of qsort()
- elf-output: Fixed external references in stabs
- elf-output: Use a hash table for ELF symbols to speed up the output
- hunk-output: Optimization to make it faster with many sections
- test-output: Fixed crash when printing stabs without a value
[Meldung: 15. Feb. 2017, 20:07] [Kommentare: 1 - 15. Feb. 2017, 20:56]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]