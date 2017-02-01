Assembler: vasm 1.7h

Frank Wille hat ein Update für den modularen Assembler vasm veröffentlicht. Wie üblich stellt Wille außerhalb der vbcc-Compiler-Distribution keine vasm-Binaries zur Verfügung, Interessenten müssen sich den Assembler selbst compilieren. Änderungen in Version 1.7h: Implemented a dynamic line buffer. No limitations on line lengths anymore

Octal escape sequences are limited to a maximum of three digits

Allow assembler text output (echo, printv) in offset sections

Print a warning for initialized data in a bss-type section. This already worked in the past (1.2c and later), but has been lost somewhere

Some single-character labels and symbols will be rejected (depending on the syntax module)

-maxerrors=0 should print all errors in the source

Print expressions in the listing file and the test output in decimal and hexadecimal form

m68k: Immediate- and PC-relative destination addressing modes for 68851 PMOVE are not allowed. PMOVE ea,PCSR doesn't exist

6502: Perform zero-page optimization with a known label from an absolute section

std-syntax: Fixed problem with parentheses in character constants

oldstyle-syntax: New option -org=<address> to set the absolute base address of the program from the command line

oldstyle-syntax: Implemented some listing file directives, but without any function yet: nam, subttl, page, space

bin-output: Fixed output section sorting, which didn't work with some implementations of qsort()

elf-output: Fixed external references in stabs

elf-output: Use a hash table for ELF symbols to speed up the output

hunk-output: Optimization to make it faster with many sections

test-output: Fixed crash when printing stabs without a value (cg)



