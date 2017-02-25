amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
26.Feb.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 25.02.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.02.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
OdysseyLauncher2.lha     comm/www   112K  OS4 Avoid starting Odyssey twice ...
GadEdit.lha              dev/gui    2K    68k Gadgets Editor (GadEdit) (1992)
MaxKnightFDD.adf         game/jump  880K  68k Max Knight (FULL GAME - 36 le...
MaxKnightHDD.lha         game/jump  430K  68k Max Knight (FULL GAME - 36 le...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.5M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmoricSource.lha         misc/emu   153K      Amoric source code
hipkey.lha               mus/play   1K    68k HippoPlayer free keyfile
hippoplayerSource.lha    mus/play   597K      HippoPlayer source code
WWorth_fincats.lha       text/dtp   27K       Wordworth 3SE,4SE & 7 Fin...
Redit_src.lha            text/edit  72K       Sourcecode of Redit
VIM_8.0.363.lha          text/edit  9.2M  MOS Vim - The ubiquitous text edi...
VIM_8.0.363-src.lha      text/edit  17M       Vim - The ubiquitous text edi...
InstantZip_3.0.lha       util/arc   265K  MOS A ZIP packer / unpacker with GUI
ShellUpdate.lha          util/boot  131K  68k Update Os 3.9 BB2 Shell to 45...
hfinder.i386-aros.zip    util/dir   1.5M  x86 Tool to search files in your ...
jpeglibrarySP.lha        util/libs  7K        JpegLibraryPrefs spanish guid...
app.lha                  util/misc  899K  68k download/install/start APPlic...
TinyLauncher.lha         util/misc  109K  68k WHDLoad frontend and more
(snx)

[Meldung: 26. Feb. 2017, 07:24] [Kommentare: 5 - 27. Feb. 2017, 06:50]
