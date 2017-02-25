|26.Feb.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 25.02.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.02.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
OdysseyLauncher2.lha comm/www 112K OS4 Avoid starting Odyssey twice ...
GadEdit.lha dev/gui 2K 68k Gadgets Editor (GadEdit) (1992)
MaxKnightFDD.adf game/jump 880K 68k Max Knight (FULL GAME - 36 le...
MaxKnightHDD.lha game/jump 430K 68k Max Knight (FULL GAME - 36 le...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.5M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmoricSource.lha misc/emu 153K Amoric source code
hipkey.lha mus/play 1K 68k HippoPlayer free keyfile
hippoplayerSource.lha mus/play 597K HippoPlayer source code
WWorth_fincats.lha text/dtp 27K Wordworth 3SE,4SE & 7 Fin...
Redit_src.lha text/edit 72K Sourcecode of Redit
VIM_8.0.363.lha text/edit 9.2M MOS Vim - The ubiquitous text edi...
VIM_8.0.363-src.lha text/edit 17M Vim - The ubiquitous text edi...
InstantZip_3.0.lha util/arc 265K MOS A ZIP packer / unpacker with GUI
ShellUpdate.lha util/boot 131K 68k Update Os 3.9 BB2 Shell to 45...
hfinder.i386-aros.zip util/dir 1.5M x86 Tool to search files in your ...
jpeglibrarySP.lha util/libs 7K JpegLibraryPrefs spanish guid...
app.lha util/misc 899K 68k download/install/start APPlic...
TinyLauncher.lha util/misc 109K 68k WHDLoad frontend and more
(snx)
[Meldung: 26. Feb. 2017, 07:24] [Kommentare: 5 - 27. Feb. 2017, 06:50]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]