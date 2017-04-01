ACA500plus: Menü-Update (V0.97)

Für die Turbokarte ACA500plus von Individual Computers gibt es ein Update des Menüs. New feature: User ROM name support, start offset changed. User ROMs must be re-flashed

Update: new versions of MMU libraries

Fix: entering HRTMon when Action Replay is active

Fix: launching a profile (=bypassing the menu) on power-up does not crash any more

New feature: Serial logging F8 option. Default is off

New feature: Reset to factory default erases all profiles

New Feature: "trapdoor max" setting for creating 1MByte "slow ram" config (not compatible with 1M Chipram option)

Added required patches of Action Replay for using this memory

Fixed memory and autoconfig problem after warm-start with ACA1220, ACA1232 and ACA1233

Added global option for RTC setting

Added global setting for background stars in menu

(Re-)added option "always enter menu on every reset"

Inhibited activating 1M Chipram option in Standard profiles menu if ChipMap is not available

Added shift-F7 in main menu to activate AUX slot during OS-install

CPU selection with ACA1233n/B1230IV is now part of a saved configuration

Flashing does not require a power-cycle any more (snx)



