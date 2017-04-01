|02.Apr.2017
|ACA500plus: Menü-Update (V0.97)
Für die Turbokarte ACA500plus von Individual Computers gibt es ein Update des Menüs.
- New feature: User ROM name support, start offset changed. User ROMs must be re-flashed
- Update: new versions of MMU libraries
- Fix: entering HRTMon when Action Replay is active
- Fix: launching a profile (=bypassing the menu) on power-up does not crash any more
- New feature: Serial logging F8 option. Default is off
- New feature: Reset to factory default erases all profiles
- New Feature: "trapdoor max" setting for creating 1MByte "slow ram" config (not compatible with 1M Chipram option)
- Added required patches of Action Replay for using this memory
- Fixed memory and autoconfig problem after warm-start with ACA1220, ACA1232 and ACA1233
- Added global option for RTC setting
- Added global setting for background stars in menu
- (Re-)added option "always enter menu on every reset"
- Inhibited activating 1M Chipram option in Standard profiles menu if ChipMap is not available
- Added shift-F7 in main menu to activate AUX slot during OS-install
- CPU selection with ACA1233n/B1230IV is now part of a saved configuration
- Flashing does not require a power-cycle any more
