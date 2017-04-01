amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
02.Apr.2017
Amiga.org (Webseite)


 ACA500plus: Menü-Update (V0.97)
Für die Turbokarte ACA500plus von Individual Computers gibt es ein Update des Menüs.
  • New feature: User ROM name support, start offset changed. User ROMs must be re-flashed
  • Update: new versions of MMU libraries
  • Fix: entering HRTMon when Action Replay is active
  • Fix: launching a profile (=bypassing the menu) on power-up does not crash any more
  • New feature: Serial logging F8 option. Default is off
  • New feature: Reset to factory default erases all profiles
  • New Feature: "trapdoor max" setting for creating 1MByte "slow ram" config (not compatible with 1M Chipram option)
  • Added required patches of Action Replay for using this memory
  • Fixed memory and autoconfig problem after warm-start with ACA1220, ACA1232 and ACA1233
  • Added global option for RTC setting
  • Added global setting for background stars in menu
  • (Re-)added option "always enter menu on every reset"
  • Inhibited activating 1M Chipram option in Standard profiles menu if ChipMap is not available
  • Added shift-F7 in main menu to activate AUX slot during OS-install
  • CPU selection with ACA1233n/B1230IV is now part of a saved configuration
  • Flashing does not require a power-cycle any more
[Meldung: 02. Apr. 2017, 06:29] [Kommentare: 0]
