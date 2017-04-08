|09.Apr.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 08.04.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.04.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
hey_1.0.i386-aros.zip comm/mail 5.9M x86 Html Enhancer for YAM
links-mos.lha comm/www 6.3M MOS Links text-only WWW browser w...
Overlay.tgz dev/asm 4K Old ASM source demonstrating ...
cc65-morphos.lha dev/cross 12M MOS ANSI C 6502 cross development...
HWP_AHX.lha dev/hwood 130K WOS Hollywood plugin for AHX/Hive...
HWP_AVCodec.lha dev/hwood 6.4M WOS Hollywood plugin for FFmpeg c...
HWP_HTTPStreamer.lha dev/hwood 74K MOS Stream HTTP files with Hollywood
HWP_SQLite3.lha dev/hwood 952K WOS Hollywood plugin for SQL data...
minipicolisp.i386-aro... dev/lang 137K x86 A minimal version of PicoLisp
abackup_src.lha disk/bakup 540K ABackup source code
atoms_halibut.lha game/think 70K 68k Atoms type game
atoms_halibut_src.lha game/think 230K Atoms (Halibut) source code
Greedium.lha game/wb 861K MOS A small mui game about numbers
RNOAnim_OS4.lha gfx/show 2.2M OS4 Animation player, converter, ...
VICE-AmigaOS4-3.0.lha misc/emu 27M OS4 Emul. c64(dtv),c128,pet,cbm2,...
VICE-i386-AROS-3.0.ta... misc/emu 21M x86 Emul. c64(dtv),c128,pet,cbm2,...
lhasa-0.3.1.lha util/arc 53K 68k Free Software LHA implementation
1TouchMac_src.lha util/boot 28K 1TouchMac source code
LoadModule.lha util/boot 19K 68k Install Libs/Devs reset-proof
smd2bin_src.lha util/conv 14K smd2bin source code
Hexaco.lha util/wb 32K 68k Color values as hex/dec/... (...
TTManager_src.lha util/wb 61K TTManager source code
