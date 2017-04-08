amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
13.Apr.2017



 Emulator: FS-UAE 2.9.5dev (Beta)
Aus dem "Dev"-Entwicklungszweig des Emulators FS-UAE wurde eine neue Beta-Version veröffentlicht, die folgende Änderungen enthält:

Änderungen in FS-UAE:
  • Added some game controller configs
  • Restructuring to allow for (future) multiple video/audio/input drivers
Änderungen in FS-UAE-Launcher:
  • Added support for WHDLoad 18.3
  • New quick settings panel (initial version) with toggle button
  • Tweaked Fusion Adwaita theme colors to better match recent GNOME theme
  • Controller configs for 8Bitdo SFC30 and Zero gamepads
  • Controller config for DualShock 3 in bluetooth mode on Linux
  • Make configurations list wider when window width is quite large
  • Remember last selected game list on startup
  • Lots of changes for non-Amiga/CDTV/CD32 game support
  • New GUI setting to enable use of additional game platforms
  • Disable config controls when loading a non-Amiga platform game
  • Fix check for startup-sequence when determining if an archive is WHDLoad
(cg)

[Meldung: 13. Apr. 2017, 06:09] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2017 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.