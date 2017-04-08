13.Apr.2017









Emulator: FS-UAE 2.9.5dev (Beta)

Aus dem "Dev"-Entwicklungszweig des Emulators FS-UAE wurde eine neue Beta-Version veröffentlicht, die folgende Änderungen enthält:



Änderungen in FS-UAE: Added some game controller configs

Restructuring to allow for (future) multiple video/audio/input drivers Änderungen in FS-UAE-Launcher: Added support for WHDLoad 18.3

New quick settings panel (initial version) with toggle button

Tweaked Fusion Adwaita theme colors to better match recent GNOME theme

Controller configs for 8Bitdo SFC30 and Zero gamepads

Controller config for DualShock 3 in bluetooth mode on Linux

Make configurations list wider when window width is quite large

Remember last selected game list on startup

Lots of changes for non-Amiga/CDTV/CD32 game support

New GUI setting to enable use of additional game platforms

Disable config controls when loading a non-Amiga platform game

Fix check for startup-sequence when determining if an archive is WHDLoad (cg)



