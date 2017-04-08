|13.Apr.2017
|Emulator: FS-UAE 2.9.5dev (Beta)
Aus dem "Dev"-Entwicklungszweig des Emulators FS-UAE wurde eine neue Beta-Version veröffentlicht, die folgende Änderungen enthält:
Änderungen in FS-UAE:
Änderungen in FS-UAE-Launcher:
- Added some game controller configs
- Restructuring to allow for (future) multiple video/audio/input drivers
- Added support for WHDLoad 18.3
- New quick settings panel (initial version) with toggle button
- Tweaked Fusion Adwaita theme colors to better match recent GNOME theme
- Controller configs for 8Bitdo SFC30 and Zero gamepads
- Controller config for DualShock 3 in bluetooth mode on Linux
- Make configurations list wider when window width is quite large
- Remember last selected game list on startup
- Lots of changes for non-Amiga/CDTV/CD32 game support
- New GUI setting to enable use of additional game platforms
- Disable config controls when loading a non-Amiga platform game
- Fix check for startup-sequence when determining if an archive is WHDLoad
