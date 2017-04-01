13.Apr.2017









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.5.0 (Alpha)

RedPill ist ein in AmiBlitz2 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll - veröffentlichte Videos zeigen Umsetzungen von Pacman und Pang. RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt 1 MB Chip- sowie etwas Fast-RAM.



Als Web-Auftritt für das Programm fungiert bisher lediglich eine geschlossene Facebook-Gruppe, die Autoren sind jedoch auch per per E-Mail erreichbar. Die aktuelle Alpha-Version kann über Google Drive heruntergeladen werden.



Änderungen in Version 0.5.0: Main feature of this release is that now it uses advanced scrolling implementation. This will allow RedPill games to make use of larger maps in the future v0.5.x versions. It also allows RedPill to use less ChipRam. This could lead to some bugs that will be fixed in next versions. Look at ScrollingTrick in Aminet to know more about the implementation

Now multiple tile changes can happen in every frame

Object rendering has been changed too, BBlits are no longer used

Projects now have a target frame rate in the Game Setup screen: 50 fps, 25 fps, 17 fps, 12 fps. Default is 25 fps

Angular phyics have been redone with a more robust implementation. Shot type objects now can follow the same direction of the object Instantiating them

Collisions have been changed again to be more optimal and perfect.A side effect is that ramp collisions are lost in this version, they will be back soon

Frame offsets have been added: Now you can modify the display offset by frame

Grid slice has been optimized, now shapes are trimmed to its visible size

Animations are now changed once per frame and now everytime a PlayAnim trigger is triggered

Stop Anim trigger does not need a parameter anymore

Global air friction has been added

Friction now works as it should, 1 means full friction and 0 means no friction at all

Temp files that are stored on ram: when playing from editor now use a common name

Debug info removed from tile properties screen

File names in tileset menu and sprites menu are truncated if length of name is too big

Fixed a bug that made not possible to modify condition parameters in lines 2-5

Fix in calculate map dimensions

RedPill(Debug).exe renamed to RedPillEditor(Debug).exe (cg)



