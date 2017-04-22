amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
23.Apr.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 22.04.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.04.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ShimmerDB_src.lha        biz/dbase  40K       ShimmerDB source code
eNewsReader.lha          comm/news  2.1M  OS4 News reader for RSS, Atom, Tw...
acc.lha                  dev/asm    20M   68k Amiga Coders Club diskset f. ...
vda68k.lha               dev/asm    70K   MOS Portable M68k disassembler w/...
vdappc-mos.lha           dev/asm    37K   MOS A PowerPC disassembler w/ Alt...
ShapeGen_src.lha         dev/basic  16K       ShapeGen source code
luaexplorador.lha        dev/debug  59K   MOS GUI based source level debugg...
WormWars.lha             game/actio 796K  68k Advanced snake game
WormWars-OS4.lha         game/actio 1.0M  OS4 Advanced snake game
GDTrainer_src.lha        game/patch 12K       GDTrainer source code
daleks_halibut.lha       game/wb    46K       Daleks (Halibut) game
daleks_halibut_src.lha   game/wb    31K       Daleks (Halibut) source code
Greedium.lha             game/wb    863K  MOS A small mui game about numbers
lw_wheel_tutorial.lha    gfx/3d     1.0M      LW tutorial for accurate rota...
PatchCompositeTags.lha   gfx/misc   648K  OS4 Patch and emulate CompositeTags
RNOAnim.lha              gfx/show   1.9M  MOS Animation player, converter, ...
RNOAnim_OS4.lha          gfx/show   2.2M  OS4 Animation player, converter, ...
ShapeShifter_src.lha     misc/emu   317K      ShapeShifter source code
mathx_src.lha            misc/math  342K      mathX source code
23Nisan_mod.lha          mods/pro   58K       23Nisan by emarti
s0y_gameicons_2017.lha   pix/picon  6.5M      Game icons in OS4.1 Update 1 ...
wpls2rtf.lha             text/misc  152K  MOS Convert First Word format to ...
KPatch_src.lha           util/boot  3K        KPatch source code
MakeHex.lha              util/conv  151K  MOS Convert an IRP file to Pronto...
ReggaeList.lha           util/rexx  18K       AmigaGuide of your multimedia...
(snx)

[Meldung: 23. Apr. 2017, 08:34] [Kommentare: 0]
