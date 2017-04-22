|23.Apr.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 22.04.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.04.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ShimmerDB_src.lha biz/dbase 40K ShimmerDB source code
eNewsReader.lha comm/news 2.1M OS4 News reader for RSS, Atom, Tw...
acc.lha dev/asm 20M 68k Amiga Coders Club diskset f. ...
vda68k.lha dev/asm 70K MOS Portable M68k disassembler w/...
vdappc-mos.lha dev/asm 37K MOS A PowerPC disassembler w/ Alt...
ShapeGen_src.lha dev/basic 16K ShapeGen source code
luaexplorador.lha dev/debug 59K MOS GUI based source level debugg...
WormWars.lha game/actio 796K 68k Advanced snake game
WormWars-OS4.lha game/actio 1.0M OS4 Advanced snake game
GDTrainer_src.lha game/patch 12K GDTrainer source code
daleks_halibut.lha game/wb 46K Daleks (Halibut) game
daleks_halibut_src.lha game/wb 31K Daleks (Halibut) source code
Greedium.lha game/wb 863K MOS A small mui game about numbers
lw_wheel_tutorial.lha gfx/3d 1.0M LW tutorial for accurate rota...
PatchCompositeTags.lha gfx/misc 648K OS4 Patch and emulate CompositeTags
RNOAnim.lha gfx/show 1.9M MOS Animation player, converter, ...
RNOAnim_OS4.lha gfx/show 2.2M OS4 Animation player, converter, ...
ShapeShifter_src.lha misc/emu 317K ShapeShifter source code
mathx_src.lha misc/math 342K mathX source code
23Nisan_mod.lha mods/pro 58K 23Nisan by emarti
s0y_gameicons_2017.lha pix/picon 6.5M Game icons in OS4.1 Update 1 ...
wpls2rtf.lha text/misc 152K MOS Convert First Word format to ...
KPatch_src.lha util/boot 3K KPatch source code
MakeHex.lha util/conv 151K MOS Convert an IRP file to Pronto...
ReggaeList.lha util/rexx 18K AmigaGuide of your multimedia...
