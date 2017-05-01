01.Mai 2017









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.5.2 (Alpha)

RedPill ist ein in AmiBlitz2 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll - veröffentlichte Videos zeigen Umsetzungen von Pacman und Pang. RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt 1 MB Chip- sowie etwas Fast-RAM.



Als Web-Auftritt für das Programm fungiert bisher lediglich eine geschlossene Facebook-Gruppe, die Autoren sind jedoch auch per per E-Mail erreichbar. Die aktuelle Alpha-Version kann über Google Drive heruntergeladen werden.



Änderungen in Version 0.5.2: In Animation Menu offset of each frame can now be changed by dragging the image with the mouse

In game setup you can select if you want enemies to collide against other enemies to avoid them using the same space

Edit Level has been renamed to edit map, map now only refers to the level tilemap

Background image in map edit screen can now be removed using the new Remove button

Load map and Save map features have been added

Added a condition trigger to check tiles with a comparison. Old one is keep for compatibility

Added condition trigger to check if tile is solid. Parameters are the offset in X or Y to check adjacent tiles

Added condition trigger to check if tile is not solid. Parameters are the offset in X or Y to check adjacent tiles

Added action trigger to go to the next level (this sounded epic)

Added action trigger to reload trigger. Right now it does the same as restart level, but in the future reload will reset the tile status of the map

Added action trigger to change Display Offset of the object

Added action trigger to change Size of the object collision box. Use it with caution

Animation player in animation screen now takes into consideration the target frame rate of the game

Tile border parameter for the tilesets is working again

Fix for the issue causing past keys to be written when clicking on an edit gadget

Fixed a graphic glitch when changing levels both in the editor and the player

Fixed an issue with condition parameters not being edited correctly

Fixed an issue causing a crash when using a background image for the level without tileset

Fixed a glitch when going from animation screen to the main screen (cg)



