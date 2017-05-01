amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
01.Mai 2017



 Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.5.2 (Alpha)
RedPill ist ein in AmiBlitz2 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll - veröffentlichte Videos zeigen Umsetzungen von Pacman und Pang. RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt 1 MB Chip- sowie etwas Fast-RAM.

Als Web-Auftritt für das Programm fungiert bisher lediglich eine geschlossene Facebook-Gruppe, die Autoren sind jedoch auch per per E-Mail erreichbar. Die aktuelle Alpha-Version kann über Google Drive heruntergeladen werden.

Änderungen in Version 0.5.2:
  • In Animation Menu offset of each frame can now be changed by dragging the image with the mouse
  • In game setup you can select if you want enemies to collide against other enemies to avoid them using the same space
  • Edit Level has been renamed to edit map, map now only refers to the level tilemap
  • Background image in map edit screen can now be removed using the new Remove button
  • Load map and Save map features have been added
  • Added a condition trigger to check tiles with a comparison. Old one is keep for compatibility
  • Added condition trigger to check if tile is solid. Parameters are the offset in X or Y to check adjacent tiles
  • Added condition trigger to check if tile is not solid. Parameters are the offset in X or Y to check adjacent tiles
  • Added action trigger to go to the next level (this sounded epic)
  • Added action trigger to reload trigger. Right now it does the same as restart level, but in the future reload will reset the tile status of the map
  • Added action trigger to change Display Offset of the object
  • Added action trigger to change Size of the object collision box. Use it with caution
  • Animation player in animation screen now takes into consideration the target frame rate of the game
  • Tile border parameter for the tilesets is working again
  • Fix for the issue causing past keys to be written when clicking on an edit gadget
  • Fixed a graphic glitch when changing levels both in the editor and the player
  • Fixed an issue with condition parameters not being edited correctly
  • Fixed an issue causing a crash when using a background image for the level without tileset
  • Fixed a glitch when going from animation screen to the main screen
(cg)

[Meldung: 01. Mai 2017, 23:50]
