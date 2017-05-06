|07.Mai 2017
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 06.05.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.05.2017 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 4Mb 4.1 An arabic console device
nostromo.lha gam/act 8Mb 4.1 9 games in 1
starsmap.lha gam/mis 6Mb 4.1 Wordguess: Hungarian and Latin n...
workbenchexplorer.lha uti/fil 1Mb 4.1 Modern file browser loaded with ...
simonsays.lha uti/mis 476kb 4.1 Utility for HTML, Info, HAM, MOD
yt.lha vid/mis 2Mb 4.0 YouTube URL Extractor script
(snx)
[Meldung: 07. Mai 2017, 06:35] [Kommentare: 0]
