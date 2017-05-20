|21.Mai 2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 20.05.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.05.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
SMBMounter.lha comm/net 261K 68k SMBFS Frontend GUI / Commodity
vbcc_PosixLib.lha dev/c 343K WOS POSIX compatibility library f...
Koules.lha game/actio 240K 68k Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
Koules_OS4.lha game/actio 221K OS4 Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
KoulesMOS.lha game/actio 234K MOS Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
EvenMore_MOS.lha text/show 420K MOS V0.91: Freeware Textviewer (M...
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 537K MOS Multipurpose utility
listwindows.lha util/wb 6K 68k lists open screens/windows fr...
(snx)
[Meldung: 21. Mai 2017, 07:36] [Kommentare: 0]
