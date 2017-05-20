amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
21.Mai 2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 20.05.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.05.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
SMBMounter.lha           comm/net   261K  68k SMBFS Frontend GUI / Commodity
vbcc_PosixLib.lha        dev/c      343K  WOS POSIX compatibility library f...
Koules.lha               game/actio 240K  68k Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
Koules_OS4.lha           game/actio 221K  OS4 Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
KoulesMOS.lha            game/actio 234K  MOS Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
EvenMore_MOS.lha         text/show  420K  MOS V0.91: Freeware Textviewer (M...
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  537K  MOS Multipurpose utility
listwindows.lha          util/wb    6K    68k lists open screens/windows fr...
(snx)

[Meldung: 21. Mai 2017, 07:36] [Kommentare: 0]
