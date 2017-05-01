24.Mai 2017









Compiler: vbcc 0.9f, Sponsoring durch Individual Computers

vbcc ist ein C-Compiler von Volker Barthelmann (Compiler-Kern) und Frank Wille (amigaspezifische Anpassungen). Der Compiler unterstützt AmigaOS 3/4, MorphOS, PowerUp sowie WarpOS und entspricht ISO-C gemäß ISO/IEC 9899:1989 sowie einer Teilmenge des neueren Standards ISO/IEC 9899:1999 (C99). Frank Wille dankt in der Anküdigung der neuen Version Jens Schönfeld von Individual Computers, der jetzt als Sponsor der m68k-AmigaOS-Umsetzung des Compilers fungiert. Dadurch sei nicht nur die weitere Entwicklung und Unterstützung des Compiler-Pakets, das auch den Linker vlink und den Assembler vasm beinhaltet, gesichert: Auch die Lizenz wurde gelockert bzw. eindeutiger formuliert und erlaubt jetzt ausdrücklich auch kommerzielle Nutzung.



Neuerungen in vbcc 0.9f: Changed licenses concerning commercial usage for AmigaOS/68k

Power-of-two optimizations

Warn when truncating constants

Warn on hexadecimal escape sequence overflow

Fixed some shortcut-optimzations that were calculating an expression in the target type even if that was larger due to casts

Fixed -deps dependency generation for including local header files

New option -no-cpp-warn to turn off all preprocessor warnings

Fixed gcc-compatibility of #pragma pack() and documented it

Fixed bug with CSE trying on non-scalars

New config files for residentable programs and minimal startup codes (e.g. aos68kr and aos68km)

m68k: Struct copy was using byte-copy also for aligned data

m68k: Some addressing mode fixes with Dn.W displacement

m68k: Constants in -sd mode are put into the code section by default and into the small data section when -const-in-data is specified

vclib/atari: Fixed problem with receiving a trash-character on stdin

vclib/amiga: Include missing cia protos and inlines

vclib/amiga: New startup code and linker support for residentable programs

vclib/amiga: More C99 math functions

vclib: New target m68k-kick13 (Kickstart 1.x with 1.x OS headers)

vclib: New target m68k-jaguar (Atari Jaguar) (cg)



