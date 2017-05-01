amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
24.Mai 2017



 Compiler: vbcc 0.9f, Sponsoring durch Individual Computers
vbcc ist ein C-Compiler von Volker Barthelmann (Compiler-Kern) und Frank Wille (amigaspezifische Anpassungen). Der Compiler unterstützt AmigaOS 3/4, MorphOS, PowerUp sowie WarpOS und entspricht ISO-C gemäß ISO/IEC 9899:1989 sowie einer Teilmenge des neueren Standards ISO/IEC 9899:1999 (C99). Frank Wille dankt in der Anküdigung der neuen Version Jens Schönfeld von Individual Computers, der jetzt als Sponsor der m68k-AmigaOS-Umsetzung des Compilers fungiert. Dadurch sei nicht nur die weitere Entwicklung und Unterstützung des Compiler-Pakets, das auch den Linker vlink und den Assembler vasm beinhaltet, gesichert: Auch die Lizenz wurde gelockert bzw. eindeutiger formuliert und erlaubt jetzt ausdrücklich auch kommerzielle Nutzung.

Neuerungen in vbcc 0.9f:
  • Changed licenses concerning commercial usage for AmigaOS/68k
  • Power-of-two optimizations
  • Warn when truncating constants
  • Warn on hexadecimal escape sequence overflow
  • Fixed some shortcut-optimzations that were calculating an expression in the target type even if that was larger due to casts
  • Fixed -deps dependency generation for including local header files
  • New option -no-cpp-warn to turn off all preprocessor warnings
  • Fixed gcc-compatibility of #pragma pack() and documented it
  • Fixed bug with CSE trying on non-scalars
  • New config files for residentable programs and minimal startup codes (e.g. aos68kr and aos68km)
  • m68k: Struct copy was using byte-copy also for aligned data
  • m68k: Some addressing mode fixes with Dn.W displacement
  • m68k: Constants in -sd mode are put into the code section by default and into the small data section when -const-in-data is specified
  • vclib/atari: Fixed problem with receiving a trash-character on stdin
  • vclib/amiga: Include missing cia protos and inlines
  • vclib/amiga: New startup code and linker support for residentable programs
  • vclib/amiga: More C99 math functions
  • vclib: New target m68k-kick13 (Kickstart 1.x with 1.x OS headers)
  • vclib: New target m68k-jaguar (Atari Jaguar)
(cg)

[Meldung: 24. Mai 2017, 22:46] [Kommentare: 1 - 25. Mai 2017, 17:50]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2017 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.