amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
28.Mai 2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 27.05.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.05.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
irssi.lha                comm/irc   2.3M  MOS Terminal based IRC client
nfs-handler.lha          comm/net   9K    68k NFS handler using bsdsocket.l...
LiquidMIG.lha            demo/intro 548K  68k LiquidMIG demo
CubicIDE_HW70.lha        dev/hwood  787K  68k Hollywood add-on for Cubic IDE
Hollywood_SDK.lha        dev/hwood  2.3M      Plugin development kit for Ho...
HWP_GLGalore.lha         dev/hwood  3.3M  MOS Allows OpenGL scripting with ...
KeepPrivate.lha          dev/misc   15K   68k KeepPrivate - header/autodocs...
KeepPrivate_src.lha      dev/misc   4K        KeepPrivate source code
MUI2HTML.lha             dev/mui    11K   68k MUI2HTML converter program
MUI2HTML_src.lha         dev/mui    2K        MUI2HTML source code
AmigaPower.lha           docs/lists 75K       aMiGa=PoWeR French Amiga Mag ...
SonnetLibrary.lha        driver/oth 40K   68k Mediator driver Sonnet 7200 G...
HungryHarry.adf          game/actio 880K  68k A 1992 pacman clone with five...
OpenTyrian.lha           game/actio 49M   68k Reimplementation of DOS game ...
bsaog.lha                game/shoot 792K  68k Blake Stone Aliens of Gold
bsps.lha                 game/shoot 199K  68k Blake Stone Planet Strike
chocolate-doom.lha       game/shoot 2.0M  MOS Chocolate Doom
crispy-doom.lha          game/shoot 988K  MOS Crispy Doom
eduke32.lha              game/shoot 2.1M  MOS EDuke32
gloom-cd32xmen-adf.zip   game/shoot 744K  68k CD32X-men: Mind Games - Gloom...
berusky.lha              game/think 8.1M  68k Sokoban-style puzzle game
vicV0.65_src.lha         misc/emu   48K       Vic 20 Emulator source code
flac.lha                 mus/misc   724K  MOS Free Lossless Audio Codec - C...
A4000Diob.lha            pix/3dobj  1.9M      Imagine: Amiga 4000D model w/...
AP58Covers.lha           pix/misc   280K      aMiGa=PoWeR n?58 Cover Recto
WWorth_fincats.lha       text/dtp   27K       Wordworth 3SE,4SE & 7 Fin...
EvenMore.lha             text/show  340K  68k V0.91: Freeware Textviewer
EvenMore_MOS.lha         text/show  428K  MOS V0.91: Freeware Textviewer (M...
EvenMore_OS4.lha         text/show  421K  OS4 V0.91: Freeware Textviewer (OS4)
TextSee.lha              text/show  26K   68k Text Viewer for AmigaOS 1.x
p7zip.lha                util/arc   759K  MOS 7za file archiver with high c...
SWitch_src.lha           util/boot  8K        SWitch source code
WindowDirect_src.lha     util/cdity 5K        WindowDirect source code
uaemremover.lha          util/dir   15K   68k Remove junk files created by ...
workbenchexplorer.lha    util/dir   1.6M  OS4 Modern file browser loaded wi...
TinyLauncher.lha         util/misc  110K  68k WHDLoad frontend and more
listwindows.lha          util/wb    7K    68k lists open screens/windows fr...
R2Z_68k.lha              util/wb    1.3M  68k Test your reaction times
R2Z_AROS.lha             util/wb    1.5M  x86 Test your reaction times
R2Z_MOS.lha              util/wb    1.4M  MOS Test your reaction times
(snx)

[Meldung: 28. Mai 2017, 05:53] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2017 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.