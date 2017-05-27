|28.Mai 2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 27.05.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.05.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
irssi.lha comm/irc 2.3M MOS Terminal based IRC client
nfs-handler.lha comm/net 9K 68k NFS handler using bsdsocket.l...
LiquidMIG.lha demo/intro 548K 68k LiquidMIG demo
CubicIDE_HW70.lha dev/hwood 787K 68k Hollywood add-on for Cubic IDE
Hollywood_SDK.lha dev/hwood 2.3M Plugin development kit for Ho...
HWP_GLGalore.lha dev/hwood 3.3M MOS Allows OpenGL scripting with ...
KeepPrivate.lha dev/misc 15K 68k KeepPrivate - header/autodocs...
KeepPrivate_src.lha dev/misc 4K KeepPrivate source code
MUI2HTML.lha dev/mui 11K 68k MUI2HTML converter program
MUI2HTML_src.lha dev/mui 2K MUI2HTML source code
AmigaPower.lha docs/lists 75K aMiGa=PoWeR French Amiga Mag ...
SonnetLibrary.lha driver/oth 40K 68k Mediator driver Sonnet 7200 G...
HungryHarry.adf game/actio 880K 68k A 1992 pacman clone with five...
OpenTyrian.lha game/actio 49M 68k Reimplementation of DOS game ...
bsaog.lha game/shoot 792K 68k Blake Stone Aliens of Gold
bsps.lha game/shoot 199K 68k Blake Stone Planet Strike
chocolate-doom.lha game/shoot 2.0M MOS Chocolate Doom
crispy-doom.lha game/shoot 988K MOS Crispy Doom
eduke32.lha game/shoot 2.1M MOS EDuke32
gloom-cd32xmen-adf.zip game/shoot 744K 68k CD32X-men: Mind Games - Gloom...
berusky.lha game/think 8.1M 68k Sokoban-style puzzle game
vicV0.65_src.lha misc/emu 48K Vic 20 Emulator source code
flac.lha mus/misc 724K MOS Free Lossless Audio Codec - C...
A4000Diob.lha pix/3dobj 1.9M Imagine: Amiga 4000D model w/...
AP58Covers.lha pix/misc 280K aMiGa=PoWeR n?58 Cover Recto
WWorth_fincats.lha text/dtp 27K Wordworth 3SE,4SE & 7 Fin...
EvenMore.lha text/show 340K 68k V0.91: Freeware Textviewer
EvenMore_MOS.lha text/show 428K MOS V0.91: Freeware Textviewer (M...
EvenMore_OS4.lha text/show 421K OS4 V0.91: Freeware Textviewer (OS4)
TextSee.lha text/show 26K 68k Text Viewer for AmigaOS 1.x
p7zip.lha util/arc 759K MOS 7za file archiver with high c...
SWitch_src.lha util/boot 8K SWitch source code
WindowDirect_src.lha util/cdity 5K WindowDirect source code
uaemremover.lha util/dir 15K 68k Remove junk files created by ...
workbenchexplorer.lha util/dir 1.6M OS4 Modern file browser loaded wi...
TinyLauncher.lha util/misc 110K 68k WHDLoad frontend and more
listwindows.lha util/wb 7K 68k lists open screens/windows fr...
R2Z_68k.lha util/wb 1.3M 68k Test your reaction times
R2Z_AROS.lha util/wb 1.5M x86 Test your reaction times
R2Z_MOS.lha util/wb 1.4M MOS Test your reaction times
(snx)
