30.Mai 2017
amigaworld.net (Webseite)


 AmigaOS 4: Dateimanager Dir Me Up 3.4.0
Jérôme 'Glames' Senays' kommerzieller Dateimanager "Dir Me Up" (Video) bietet u.a. eine zweigeteilte Ansicht und Datei-Vorschauen. Version 3.4.0 enthält eine ganze Reihe von Verbesserungen:
  • Arexx, Shell or Python scripts run with a simple double-click (no parameter used). If you want to use files or drawers as a parameter, use the "Apply a script" button.
  • Rename / Renamed items remain selected. A new positioning is done if needed.
  • List view / When calculating the size of a drawer, the size is now also displayed in the list.
  • List view / Commented or managed items remain selected after processing.
  • Icon view / Preview area updated if the comment or attributes of an element change.
  • Bookmarks / Drawer creation is now also possible when the bookmarks are displayed.
  • About / Information added about the Amiga used (processor, installed memory, ...).
  • Preview / When one or more drawers are selected, the preview image is a drawer (generic image before).
  • "Error" or "Question" windows / Image added to show the type of request.
  • Copy - Move / Copied or moved items are selected after processing.
  • Location / If the last location visited was no longer accessible, an information message appeared many times: fixed. AmigaOS 4.1 FE specific:
  • "Location" menu - Bookmarks / "Create link" and "Create text file" options enabled, even when the list of bookmarks is displayed.
  • "Location" menu / "Copy path to clipboard" option added to copy the current path to the clipboard.
  • "Location" menu / "Print tree view" option added to build the tree view of current location in a text file.
(cg)

[Meldung: 30. Mai 2017, 16:16] [Kommentare: 0]
