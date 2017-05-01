AmigaOS 4: Dateimanager Dir Me Up 3.4.0

Jérôme 'Glames' Senays' kommerzieller Dateimanager "Dir Me Up" (Video) bietet u.a. eine zweigeteilte Ansicht und Datei-Vorschauen. Version 3.4.0 enthält eine ganze Reihe von Verbesserungen: Arexx, Shell or Python scripts run with a simple double-click (no parameter used). If you want to use files or drawers as a parameter, use the "Apply a script" button.

Rename / Renamed items remain selected. A new positioning is done if needed.

List view / When calculating the size of a drawer, the size is now also displayed in the list.

List view / Commented or managed items remain selected after processing.

Icon view / Preview area updated if the comment or attributes of an element change.

Bookmarks / Drawer creation is now also possible when the bookmarks are displayed.

About / Information added about the Amiga used (processor, installed memory, ...).

Preview / When one or more drawers are selected, the preview image is a drawer (generic image before).

"Error" or "Question" windows / Image added to show the type of request.

Copy - Move / Copied or moved items are selected after processing.

Location / If the last location visited was no longer accessible, an information message appeared many times: fixed. AmigaOS 4.1 FE specific:

"Location" menu - Bookmarks / "Create link" and "Create text file" options enabled, even when the list of bookmarks is displayed.

"Location" menu / "Copy path to clipboard" option added to copy the current path to the clipboard.

"Location" menu / "Print tree view" option added to build the tree view of current location in a text file. (cg)



