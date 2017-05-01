|30.Mai 2017
|AmigaOS 4: Dateimanager Dir Me Up 3.4.0
Jérôme 'Glames' Senays' kommerzieller Dateimanager "Dir Me Up" (Video) bietet u.a. eine zweigeteilte Ansicht und Datei-Vorschauen. Version 3.4.0 enthält eine ganze Reihe von Verbesserungen:
(cg)
- Arexx, Shell or Python scripts run with a simple double-click (no parameter used). If you want to use files or drawers as a parameter, use the "Apply a script" button.
- Rename / Renamed items remain selected. A new positioning is done if needed.
- List view / When calculating the size of a drawer, the size is now also displayed in the list.
- List view / Commented or managed items remain selected after processing.
- Icon view / Preview area updated if the comment or attributes of an element change.
- Bookmarks / Drawer creation is now also possible when the bookmarks are displayed.
- About / Information added about the Amiga used (processor, installed memory, ...).
- Preview / When one or more drawers are selected, the preview image is a drawer (generic image before).
- "Error" or "Question" windows / Image added to show the type of request.
- Copy - Move / Copied or moved items are selected after processing.
- Location / If the last location visited was no longer accessible, an information message appeared many times: fixed.
AmigaOS 4.1 FE specific:
- "Location" menu - Bookmarks / "Create link" and "Create text file" options enabled, even when the list of bookmarks is displayed.
- "Location" menu / "Copy path to clipboard" option added to copy the current path to the clipboard.
- "Location" menu / "Print tree view" option added to build the tree view of current location in a text file.
[Meldung: 30. Mai 2017, 16:16]
