|30.Mai 2017
AROS-Exec (Forum)
|AROS: Wöchentliche Fortschritte (ab 23.05.2017)
Zu den Fortschritten der letzten Woche bei der Arbeit am quelloffenen AmigaOS-Klon AROS zählen u.a. Verbesserungen bei der Prozessorerkennung und der lowlevel.library unter AROS/68k.
(snx)
- .dbg files are now ignored by AROS (Kalamatee)
- Lowlevel.library m68k work continues (Kalamatee)
- GFX Bitmap-Class optimization (Kalamatee)
- M68k type detection / optimizations (Kalamatee)
- Fix undefined Locale's loc_MeasuringSystem (pollux)
- Intuition Screen fixes (Kalamatee)
- Apollo'080 detection (Kalamatee, twilen)
- MUI window class compatibility enhanced (neil)
- Run setpatch from startup-sequence (Kalamatee)
[Meldung: 30. Mai 2017, 20:08] [Kommentare: 1 - 31. Mai 2017, 01:06]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]