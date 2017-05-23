amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
30.Mai 2017
AROS-Exec (Forum)


 AROS: Wöchentliche Fortschritte (ab 23.05.2017)
Zu den Fortschritten der letzten Woche bei der Arbeit am quelloffenen AmigaOS-Klon AROS zählen u.a. Verbesserungen bei der Prozessorerkennung und der lowlevel.library unter AROS/68k.
  • .dbg files are now ignored by AROS (Kalamatee)
  • Lowlevel.library m68k work continues (Kalamatee)
  • GFX Bitmap-Class optimization (Kalamatee)
  • M68k type detection / optimizations (Kalamatee)
  • Fix undefined Locale's loc_MeasuringSystem (pollux)
  • Intuition Screen fixes (Kalamatee)
  • Apollo'080 detection (Kalamatee, twilen)
  • MUI window class compatibility enhanced (neil)
  • Run setpatch from startup-sequence (Kalamatee)
(snx)

[Meldung: 30. Mai 2017, 20:08] [Kommentare: 1 - 31. Mai 2017, 01:06]
