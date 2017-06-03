amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
04.Jun.2017
Amiga Future (Webseite)


 Emulator: FS-UAE 2.9.6dev (Beta)
Aus dem "Dev"-Entwicklungszweig des Emulators FS-UAE wurde eine neue Beta-Version veröffentlicht, die folgende Änderungen enthält:

Changes in FS-UAE 2.9.6dev:
  • Changed default fade in/out duration, only fade in fullscreen
  • FS-UAE default is now to show a 692×540 image, not stretched to fill screen
  • Use scale = legacy to revert to old default behavior (can put in Host.fs-uae or use FS-UAE Launcher set set globally)
  • New option scale (choose between full, integer, legacy and no scaling)
  • New option stretch (replaces keep_aspect, though it still works)
  • F11 is now a dedicated toggle auto zoom function, Alt/Cmd+Z cycles through zoom modes as before
  • Render a frame around the view when not stretched (frame = 0 to disable)
  • Cartridge freeze shortcut is now Alt/Cmd+C
  • Alt/Cmd+A now toggles stretch mode (aspect correction)
  • Imported updated translations from crowdin.com
In short, the default scaling/cropping behaviour has changed (though you may not see the change if you have specified certain scaling options). Also, the FS-UAE menu itself is being changed so it will work better on non-16:9 displays (not complete yet).

Changes in FS-UAE Launcher 2.9.6dev:
  • Imported updated translations from crowdin.com
  • Moved additional game databases to a separate settings page
Changes in FS-UAE Arcade 2.9.6dev:
  • FS-UAE Arcade now defaults to fullscreen
  • Run FS-UAE with window_border = 0 to reduce flickering on launch
(snx)

[Meldung: 04. Jun. 2017, 07:40] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2017 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.