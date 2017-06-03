Emulator: FS-UAE 2.9.6dev (Beta)

Aus dem "Dev"-Entwicklungszweig des Emulators FS-UAE wurde eine neue Beta-Version veröffentlicht, die folgende Änderungen enthält:



Changes in FS-UAE 2.9.6dev: Changed default fade in/out duration, only fade in fullscreen

FS-UAE default is now to show a 692×540 image, not stretched to fill screen

Use scale = legacy to revert to old default behavior (can put in Host.fs-uae or use FS-UAE Launcher set set globally)

New option scale (choose between full, integer, legacy and no scaling)

New option stretch (replaces keep_aspect, though it still works)

F11 is now a dedicated toggle auto zoom function, Alt/Cmd+Z cycles through zoom modes as before

Render a frame around the view when not stretched (frame = 0 to disable)

Cartridge freeze shortcut is now Alt/Cmd+C

Alt/Cmd+A now toggles stretch mode (aspect correction)

Imported updated translations from crowdin.com In short, the default scaling/cropping behaviour has changed (though you may not see the change if you have specified certain scaling options). Also, the FS-UAE menu itself is being changed so it will work better on non-16:9 displays (not complete yet).



Changes in FS-UAE Launcher 2.9.6dev: Imported updated translations from crowdin.com

Moved additional game databases to a separate settings page Changes in FS-UAE Arcade 2.9.6dev: FS-UAE Arcade now defaults to fullscreen

Run FS-UAE with window_border = 0 to reduce flickering on launch (snx)



