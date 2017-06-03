|04.Jun.2017
|Emulator: FS-UAE 2.9.6dev (Beta)
Aus dem "Dev"-Entwicklungszweig des Emulators FS-UAE wurde eine neue Beta-Version veröffentlicht, die folgende Änderungen enthält:
Changes in FS-UAE 2.9.6dev:
In short, the default scaling/cropping behaviour has changed (though you may not see the change if you have specified certain scaling options). Also, the FS-UAE menu itself is being changed so it will work better on non-16:9 displays (not complete yet).
- Changed default fade in/out duration, only fade in fullscreen
- FS-UAE default is now to show a 692×540 image, not stretched to fill screen
- Use scale = legacy to revert to old default behavior (can put in Host.fs-uae or use FS-UAE Launcher set set globally)
- New option scale (choose between full, integer, legacy and no scaling)
- New option stretch (replaces keep_aspect, though it still works)
- F11 is now a dedicated toggle auto zoom function, Alt/Cmd+Z cycles through zoom modes as before
- Render a frame around the view when not stretched (frame = 0 to disable)
- Cartridge freeze shortcut is now Alt/Cmd+C
- Alt/Cmd+A now toggles stretch mode (aspect correction)
- Imported updated translations from crowdin.com
Changes in FS-UAE Launcher 2.9.6dev:
Changes in FS-UAE Arcade 2.9.6dev:
- Imported updated translations from crowdin.com
- Moved additional game databases to a separate settings page
- FS-UAE Arcade now defaults to fullscreen
- Run FS-UAE with window_border = 0 to reduce flickering on launch
