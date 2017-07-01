amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

02.Jul.2017
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • May/June 2017 news
  • Old articles from Tilt 95 to 99:
    • Report: Winter Consumer Electronics Show 1992
    • Review of Killerball
    • Review of Tip Off
    • Interview with Rainer Bopf
    • Tutorial: Draw with a mouse
    • Review of RoboCop 3
    • Review of Son Shu-Shi
    • Interview with Rod Hyde
    • Review of Last Ninja 3
    • Review of Another World
    • Hardware: Amiga 500 Plus
    • Review of Celtic Legends
    • Review of HAM-E Workshop
  • Interview with Yannick Erb (AROS developer)
  • Interview with Guy Wright (Commodore engineer)
  • Review of Icaros Desktop 2.2
  • Report: Amiga on the RoboCop TV series
  • DIY: Build your Amiga arcade joystick (enhanced model)
  • File: Hombre (update)
  • File: Introduction to Xena
  • File: Classic Reflections - What happened to Digita International?
  • Tutorial: Installation and configuration of Happiga
  • Galleries: Jay Miner's Amiga Block Diagrams
  • Special quiz about UAE
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2017, 06:14] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.