|02.Jul.2017
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 01.07.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.07.2017 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
clib2.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.0 A portable ISO 'C' (1994) runtim...
make-bin.lha dev/uti 422kb 4.1 GNU make including parallel compile
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 4Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
workbenchexplorer.lha uti/fil 2Mb 4.1 Modern file browser loaded with ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2017, 06:36] [Kommentare: 0]
