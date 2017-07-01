amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
02.Jul.2017



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 01.07.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.07.2017 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
clib2.lha                dev/lib 2Mb   4.0 A portable ISO 'C' (1994) runtim...
make-bin.lha             dev/uti 422kb 4.1 GNU make including parallel compile
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 4Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
workbenchexplorer.lha    uti/fil 2Mb   4.1 Modern file browser loaded with ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2017, 06:36] [Kommentare: 0]
