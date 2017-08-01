AmigaOS 4: Dateimanager Dir Me Up 3.8.1

Jérôme 'Glames' Senays' kommerzieller Dateimanager "Dir Me Up" (Video) setzt die von modernen Systemen gewohnten Bedienkonzepte auf dem Amiga um und bietet u.a. Datei-Vorschauen. Neuerungen in Version 3.8.1: Software / "Upgrade" item added in the "Project" menu to download the latest version available.

GUI / You can now choose to not display the buttons panel.

GUI - Buttons Panel / You can now choose buttons you want to display and their sizes.

GUI / You can now choose to not display the preview panel.

GUI / Spacing between different parts increased .

Drawer browsing / If several drawers are selected, the first one is scanned in the current window and the next ones in other "Dir Me Up" windows.

Drawer browsing / If the [Ctrl] key is pressed while browsing, the selected drawer is opened in another "Dir Me Up" window.

Drawer creation / The drawer(s) created are now automatically selected.

Bookmarks / Notification modified if the volume panel is not display.

Browsing / If a "path" button that no longer existed was clicked, an error window was displayed over and over: fixed.

Browsing / If a Bookmark that no longer existed was clicked, an error window was displayed over and over: fixed.

Browsing / Update was always done on the last level of the path, even if an intermediate "path" button was clicked: fixed.

Browsing / Volumes Update created a single "path" button with all included levels: fixed.

List view / The following informations are now centered: size, date, type and extension.

Icon view / Better use of the width of the window.

Icon view / If a partially visible element is selected, a repositioning is now performed to see it completely.

Icon view / Astride thumbnails of the last visible line were sometimes not displayed: fixed.

View without panel volumes / If you clicked on the parent of an assign, "path" buttons click did not work then: fixed.

"Workbench" view / If several volumes, assigns or bookmarks are selected, the first one is explored in the current window and the next ones in other "Dir Me Up" windows.

"Workbench" view / If the [Ctrl] key is pressed while scanning volumes, assigns or bookmarks, they are opened in other "Dir Me Up" windows.

"Workbench" view / If the selected bookmark had a "multi-levels" path , the path buttons were not all drawn: fixed.

Script running / If a script "shortcut" button was unchecked, the button was not removed from the buttons pannel: fixed.

Script running / When removing the first script, the following script was not selected: fixed.

Internal viewer / After deleting an image, the displayed image rank was no longer the correct one: fixed.

Internal viewer / When copying several images and then examining under the viewer, only one image was counted in the total indicated: fixed.

AmigaOS 4.1 FE specific / If the mouse pointer is over the list of elements without any selection, the "Location" pop-up menu is displayed (previously the main menu) when right-clicking.

AmigaOS 4.1 FE specific / The size of menu icons can now be set.

AmigaOS 4.1 FE specific / "Wb" menu was displayed at the same time as the "Paste" one: fixed.

Localization / Swedish translations added.

Localization / Italian and Spanish translations improved. (cg)



