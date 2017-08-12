|13.Aug.2017
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 12.08.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.08.2017 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
rnoinfoscreen.lha aud/pla 8Mb 4.0 Music player front-end and info ...
coreutils-bin.lha dev/uti 1Mb 4.0 GNU core utilities
coreutils-src.lha dev/uti 14Mb 4.0 GNU core utilities (source)
saga.lha gam/boa 460kb 4.0 Conversion of TSR boardgame
workbenchexplorer.lha uti/fil 2Mb 4.1 Modern file browser loaded with ...
reportplus.lha uti/mis 630kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
rnoanim.lha vid/pla 2Mb 4.0 Animation player, converter, and...
(snx)
[Meldung: 13. Aug. 2017, 07:58] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]