13.Aug.2017



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 12.08.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.08.2017 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
rnoinfoscreen.lha        aud/pla 8Mb   4.0 Music player front-end and info ...
coreutils-bin.lha        dev/uti 1Mb   4.0 GNU core utilities
coreutils-src.lha        dev/uti 14Mb  4.0 GNU core utilities (source)
saga.lha                 gam/boa 460kb 4.0 Conversion of TSR boardgame
workbenchexplorer.lha    uti/fil 2Mb   4.1 Modern file browser loaded with ...
reportplus.lha           uti/mis 630kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
rnoanim.lha              vid/pla 2Mb   4.0 Animation player, converter, and...
(snx)

[Meldung: 13. Aug. 2017, 07:58] [Kommentare: 0]
