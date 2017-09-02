|03.Sep.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 02.09.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.09.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
OSCopperlist.lha dev/asm 4K 68k Copperlist on intuition screen
Epub_mcc.0.2.lha dev/mui 3.6M MOS A Epub MUI Class
Screech_src.lha game/race 1.5M Blitz Basic source for "Scree...
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 11M 68k Implementation of Tunnels & ...
PPT_dev.lha gfx/conv 72K Develop your own modules for PPT
PPT_dist.lha gfx/conv 945K 68k A Modular Image Processing Pa...
PPT_security.lha gfx/conv 12K 68k Cryptographic modules for PPT
PPT-source.zip gfx/conv 870K C source for image processing...
Apdf_de.lha gfx/show 3K Unofficial German catalog for...
VPDF_de.lha gfx/show 1K Unofficial German catalog for...
rewincy.lha util/cdity 30K 68k Cycle through windows/screens...
zip_lib.lha util/libs 144K OS4 Library for reading/writing z...
(snx)
[Meldung: 03. Sep. 2017, 05:58] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]