03.Sep.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 02.09.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.09.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
OSCopperlist.lha         dev/asm    4K    68k Copperlist on intuition screen
Epub_mcc.0.2.lha         dev/mui    3.6M  MOS A Epub MUI Class
Screech_src.lha          game/race  1.5M      Blitz Basic source for "Scree...
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha     game/role  11M   68k Implementation of Tunnels & ...
PPT_dev.lha              gfx/conv   72K       Develop your own modules for PPT
PPT_dist.lha             gfx/conv   945K  68k A Modular Image Processing Pa...
PPT_security.lha         gfx/conv   12K   68k Cryptographic modules for PPT
PPT-source.zip           gfx/conv   870K      C source for image processing...
Apdf_de.lha              gfx/show   3K        Unofficial German catalog for...
VPDF_de.lha              gfx/show   1K        Unofficial German catalog for...
rewincy.lha              util/cdity 30K   68k Cycle through windows/screens...
zip_lib.lha              util/libs  144K  OS4 Library for reading/writing z...
(snx)

[Meldung: 03. Sep. 2017, 05:58] [Kommentare: 0]
