17.Sep.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 16.09.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.09.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
IBrowse1.0-1.1-68000.lha comm/www   320K  68k Patch IBrowse 1.0 to 1.1 (68000)
IBrowse1.0-1.1-68020.lha comm/www   436K  68k Patch IBrowse 1.0 to 1.1 (68020)
IBrowse1.02-1.1-68000... comm/www   288K  68k Patch IBrowse 1.02 to 1.1 (68...
IBrowse1.02-1.1-68020... comm/www   402K  68k Patch IBrowse 1.02 to 1.1 (68...
IBrowse1.1-1.11-68000... comm/www   232K  68k Patch IBrowse 1.1 to 1.11 (68...
IBrowse1.1-1.11-68020... comm/www   347K  68k Patch IBrowse 1.1 to 1.11 (68...
IBrowse1.x-1.22-68000... comm/www   596K  68k Patch IBrowse 1.1, 1.12, or 1...
IBrowse1.x-1.22-68020... comm/www   822K  68k Patch IBrowse 1.1, 1.12, or 1...
HWP_RebelSDL.lha         dev/hwood  5.1M  MOS SDL scripting with Hollywood
Epub_mcc.0.3.lha         dev/mui    160K  MOS A Epub MUI Class
Empty_HDF_files.lha      disk/misc  23K       Seven empty HDF image files
Africa.lha               game/board 290K  68k Conversion of 3W board game
AfricaMOS.lha            game/board 322K  MOS Conversion of 3W board game
Africa-OS4.lha           game/board 340K  OS4 Conversion of 3W board game
CodeWar-MOS.lha          game/misc  262K  MOS CRobots-style programming game
CodeWar-OS3.lha          game/misc  272K  68k CRobots-style programming game
CodeWar-OS4.lha          game/misc  251K  OS4 CRobots-style programming game
anespro.lha              misc/emu   100K  68k A/NES PRO - NES/FAMICOM emulator
R2Z_68k.lha              misc/sci   1.3M  68k Test your reaction times
R2Z_AROS_intel.lha       misc/sci   1.5M  x86 Test your reaction times
R2Z_MorphOS.lha          misc/sci   1.4M  MOS Test your reaction times
sphere.zip               pix/icon   776K      round/transparent icon set
Daysleeper_1-0.lha       util/wb    1.5M  MOS Shutdown/reboot at selected time
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Sep. 2017, 05:51] [Kommentare: 0]
