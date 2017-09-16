|17.Sep.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 16.09.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.09.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
IBrowse1.0-1.1-68000.lha comm/www 320K 68k Patch IBrowse 1.0 to 1.1 (68000)
IBrowse1.0-1.1-68020.lha comm/www 436K 68k Patch IBrowse 1.0 to 1.1 (68020)
IBrowse1.02-1.1-68000... comm/www 288K 68k Patch IBrowse 1.02 to 1.1 (68...
IBrowse1.02-1.1-68020... comm/www 402K 68k Patch IBrowse 1.02 to 1.1 (68...
IBrowse1.1-1.11-68000... comm/www 232K 68k Patch IBrowse 1.1 to 1.11 (68...
IBrowse1.1-1.11-68020... comm/www 347K 68k Patch IBrowse 1.1 to 1.11 (68...
IBrowse1.x-1.22-68000... comm/www 596K 68k Patch IBrowse 1.1, 1.12, or 1...
IBrowse1.x-1.22-68020... comm/www 822K 68k Patch IBrowse 1.1, 1.12, or 1...
HWP_RebelSDL.lha dev/hwood 5.1M MOS SDL scripting with Hollywood
Epub_mcc.0.3.lha dev/mui 160K MOS A Epub MUI Class
Empty_HDF_files.lha disk/misc 23K Seven empty HDF image files
Africa.lha game/board 290K 68k Conversion of 3W board game
AfricaMOS.lha game/board 322K MOS Conversion of 3W board game
Africa-OS4.lha game/board 340K OS4 Conversion of 3W board game
CodeWar-MOS.lha game/misc 262K MOS CRobots-style programming game
CodeWar-OS3.lha game/misc 272K 68k CRobots-style programming game
CodeWar-OS4.lha game/misc 251K OS4 CRobots-style programming game
anespro.lha misc/emu 100K 68k A/NES PRO - NES/FAMICOM emulator
R2Z_68k.lha misc/sci 1.3M 68k Test your reaction times
R2Z_AROS_intel.lha misc/sci 1.5M x86 Test your reaction times
R2Z_MorphOS.lha misc/sci 1.4M MOS Test your reaction times
sphere.zip pix/icon 776K round/transparent icon set
Daysleeper_1-0.lha util/wb 1.5M MOS Shutdown/reboot at selected time
