|Aminet-Uploads bis 14.10.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.10.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MUIbase-4.0.lha biz/dbase 5.1M MOS Programmable relational datab...
FFNews_src.lha comm/news 1.0M FFNews source code
MUISnapscan_src.lha driver/oth 1.3M MUISnapscan source code
KillerBees.adf game/actio 880K 68k Port of G7000 game KillerBees
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 2.0M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
ceporro_src.lha game/think 9K ceporro source code
mpegplaygui_src.lha gfx/show 2K mpegplaygui source code
amitamagochi_src.lha misc/emu 25K amitamagochi source code
emucpc_src.lha misc/emu 469K EmuCPC source code
gbripper_src.lha misc/emu 4K gbripper source code
emotions.lha mods/med 87K Emotions_8Channels
MPEGA_src.lha mus/play 520K MPEGA source code
MPEGAPlayer_src.lha mus/play 449K MPEGAPlayer source code
AP59Covers.lha pix/misc 1.9M aMiGa=PoWeR n?59 Cover Recto
MPEGALibrary_src.lha util/libs 1.0M MPEGALibrary source code
assignerpro_src.lha util/misc 15K assignerpro source code
rememberday_src.lha util/time 19K Remember Day source code
