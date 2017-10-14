amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

15.Okt.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 14.10.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.10.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MUIbase-4.0.lha          biz/dbase  5.1M  MOS Programmable relational datab...
FFNews_src.lha           comm/news  1.0M      FFNews source code
MUISnapscan_src.lha      driver/oth 1.3M      MUISnapscan source code
KillerBees.adf           game/actio 880K  68k Port of G7000 game KillerBees
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  2.0M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
ceporro_src.lha          game/think 9K        ceporro source code
mpegplaygui_src.lha      gfx/show   2K        mpegplaygui source code
amitamagochi_src.lha     misc/emu   25K       amitamagochi source code
emucpc_src.lha           misc/emu   469K      EmuCPC source code
gbripper_src.lha         misc/emu   4K        gbripper source code
emotions.lha             mods/med   87K       Emotions_8Channels
MPEGA_src.lha            mus/play   520K      MPEGA source code
MPEGAPlayer_src.lha      mus/play   449K      MPEGAPlayer source code
AP59Covers.lha           pix/misc   1.9M      aMiGa=PoWeR n?59 Cover Recto
MPEGALibrary_src.lha     util/libs  1.0M      MPEGALibrary source code
assignerpro_src.lha      util/misc  15K       assignerpro source code
rememberday_src.lha      util/time  19K       Remember Day source code
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Okt. 2017, 06:38]
.
.