amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
29.Okt.2017



 WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 28.10.2017
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 28.10.2017 hinzugefügt:
  • 2017-10-27 improved: Airball (Microdeal) blitter waits added, out of bounds blit fixed, 68000 quitkey support, default quitkey changed to Del, interrupts fixed, source code included (Info)
  • 2017-10-27 improved: Lotus 3 (Magnetic Fields/Gremlin) 68000 quitkey support, manual protection completely disabled, wrong DDFSTRT fixed, manual included, new install script (Info)
  • 2017-10-27 improved: Thunderstrike (Millennium) copperlist problem fixed, manual protection completely disabled, 68000 quitkey support, new install script, blitter wait patches disabled on 68000, source code included (Info)
  • 2017-10-26 improved: Beyond Dark Castle (Activision) crash after intro on fast machines fixed, missing icons added (Info)
  • 2017-10-26 improved: Harley Davidson (Mindscape) stack problem fixed, byte write to volume register fixed, illegal copperlist entries fixed, drive access disabled, access faults fixed, manual protection completely skipped (Info)
  • 2017-10-26 improved: Utopia (Gremlin) 68000 quitkey support, disk access removed, manual protection completely skipped, source code included (Info)
  • 2017-10-25 improved: Lothar Matth?us (Ocean/Audiogenic) Bplcon0 color bit fix, 68000 quitkey support, disk 2 request disabled, source code included (Info)
  • 2017-10-24 improved: Whizz (Flair Software) support for another AGA version added, source code included (AGA version) (Info)
(snx)

[Meldung: 29. Okt. 2017, 08:10] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2017 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.