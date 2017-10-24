|29.Okt.2017
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 28.10.2017
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 28.10.2017 hinzugefügt:
- 2017-10-27 improved: Airball (Microdeal) blitter waits added, out of bounds blit fixed, 68000 quitkey support, default quitkey changed to Del, interrupts fixed, source code included (Info)
- 2017-10-27 improved: Lotus 3 (Magnetic Fields/Gremlin) 68000 quitkey support, manual protection completely disabled, wrong DDFSTRT fixed, manual included, new install script (Info)
- 2017-10-27 improved: Thunderstrike (Millennium) copperlist problem fixed, manual protection completely disabled, 68000 quitkey support, new install script, blitter wait patches disabled on 68000, source code included (Info)
- 2017-10-26 improved: Beyond Dark Castle (Activision) crash after intro on fast machines fixed, missing icons added (Info)
- 2017-10-26 improved: Harley Davidson (Mindscape) stack problem fixed, byte write to volume register fixed, illegal copperlist entries fixed, drive access disabled, access faults fixed, manual protection completely skipped (Info)
- 2017-10-26 improved: Utopia (Gremlin) 68000 quitkey support, disk access removed, manual protection completely skipped, source code included (Info)
- 2017-10-25 improved: Lothar Matth?us (Ocean/Audiogenic) Bplcon0 color bit fix, 68000 quitkey support, disk 2 request disabled, source code included (Info)
- 2017-10-24 improved: Whizz (Flair Software) support for another AGA version added, source code included (AGA version) (Info)
