|29.Okt.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 28.10.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.10.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
netsurf.lha comm/www 6.8M OS4 Fast CSS capable web browser
netsurf_os3.lha comm/www 3.5M 68k Fast CSS capable web browser
Void-7Ate9.lha demo/intro 51K 68k "7 Ate 9" by Void
Void-ApplejackPack2.lha demo/sound 373K 68k "Applejack Pack 2" by Void
BlitzLocale.lha dev/basic 123K 68k Use Locale in AmiBlitz Programs
HollywoodSP.lha dev/hwood 691K Hollywood 7.0 spanish catalogs
TilesSlide.lha game/actio 66K 68k Align 3 tiles of the same col...
MCE.lha game/edit 1.7M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 1.9M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 2.0M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
TinyInvaders.lha game/shoot 1.6M 68k SPACE INVADERS poor clone in ...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.4M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha mods/smpl 54K 68k Some samples created by Sampl...
SamplesCreator.lha mus/edit 62K 68k Samples creation and saving
xad_7z.lha util/arc 240K OS4 XAD (UnArc) client for 7-Zip ...
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 499K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 557K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 640K OS4 Multipurpose utility
(snx)
[Meldung: 29. Okt. 2017, 08:10] [Kommentare: 0]
