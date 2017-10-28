amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
29.Okt.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 28.10.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.10.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
netsurf.lha              comm/www   6.8M  OS4 Fast CSS capable web browser
netsurf_os3.lha          comm/www   3.5M  68k Fast CSS capable web browser
Void-7Ate9.lha           demo/intro 51K   68k "7 Ate 9" by Void
Void-ApplejackPack2.lha  demo/sound 373K  68k "Applejack Pack 2" by Void
BlitzLocale.lha          dev/basic  123K  68k Use Locale in AmiBlitz Programs
HollywoodSP.lha          dev/hwood  691K      Hollywood 7.0 spanish catalogs
TilesSlide.lha           game/actio 66K   68k Align 3 tiles of the same col...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  1.7M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  1.9M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  2.0M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
TinyInvaders.lha         game/shoot 1.6M  68k SPACE INVADERS poor clone in ...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.4M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha  mods/smpl  54K   68k Some samples created by Sampl...
SamplesCreator.lha       mus/edit   62K   68k Samples creation and saving
xad_7z.lha               util/arc   240K  OS4 XAD (UnArc) client for 7-Zip ...
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  499K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  557K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  640K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
(snx)

[Meldung: 29. Okt. 2017, 08:10] [Kommentare: 0]
