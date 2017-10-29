|05.Nov.2017
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 04.11.2017
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 04.11.2017 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2017-11-03 improved: PP Hammer (Demonware) RawDIC imager, disk access disabled, new install script (Info)
- 2017-11-02 improved: Twin World (Blue Byte/UBI-Soft) RawDIC imager, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, DMA waits in replayer and sample player fixed, trainer options added, source code included, new install script (Info)
- 2017-10-31 improved: Toki (Ocean) reverted to previous install release (Info)
- 2017-10-31 updated: Gem'X (Demonware/Kaiko) patch redone, RawDIC imager, bugs in TFMX replayer fixed, high-score load/save, source code included (Info)
- 2017-10-30 fixed: Great Courts 2 / Pro Tennis Tour 2 (Blue Byte) load/Save tournament was broken (Info)
- 2017-10-30 fixed: Gem'X (Demonware/Kaiko) disk access removed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, copperlist termination fixed (Info)
- 2017-10-30 improved: Amnios (Psygnosis) 68000 quitkey support (Info)
- 2017-10-30 fixed: Mr.Nutz (Ocean) problem with wrong disk request after intro screens fixed (Info)
- 2017-10-30 new: Aunt Arctic Adventure (Midware) patch redone, SPS 1757 version supported, trainers added (Info)
- 2017-10-30 improved: Toki (Ocean) adapted to WHDLoad v17: dynamic CUSTOM settings (Info)
- 2017-10-29 improved: Mr.Nutz (Ocean) proper 68000 quitkey support, illegal copperlist entries fixed, source code included (Info)
- 2017-10-29 improved: Celtic Legends (UBI-Soft) RawDIC imager, more blitter waits added, blitter wait patches disabled on 68000, load/save game routines rewritten, 68000 quitkey support, new install script (Info)
[Meldung: 05. Nov. 2017, 06:46] [Kommentare: 1 - 05. Nov. 2017, 16:18]
