|19.Nov.2017
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 18.11.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.11.2017 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
lame.lha aud/rec 1Mb 4.0 Lame MP3 encoder
libmp3lame.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.0 MP3 LAME encoding engine
libogg.lha dev/lib 313kb 4.0 lib for handling OGG files
libopus.lha dev/lib 4Mb 4.0 Audio codec for speech and music
libfreetype.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.0 A Free, High-Quality, and Portab...
libjpeg.lha dev/lib 4Mb 4.0 Lib for handling JPEG images
libpng.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.0 Lib for handling PNG files
libsdl_image.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.0 SDL image file loading library
libsdl_ttf.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.0 A Freetype 2.0 wrapper for SDL
libsdl2_image.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.0 SDL2 image file loading library
libsdl2_ttf.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.0 A Freetype 2.0 wrapper for SDL2
libtiff.lha dev/lib 3Mb 4.0 Lib for handling Tag Image File ...
libvpx.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.0 WebM VP8/VP9 Codec library
libwebp.lha dev/lib 8Mb 4.0 lib for handling WebP images
libxvidcore.lha dev/lib 682kb 4.0 Add XviD support to your app
libopenssl.lha dev/lib 6Mb 4.0 The open source toolkit for SSL/TLS
libx264.lha dev/lib 3Mb 4.0 H.264/AVC encoder
libz.lha dev/lib 219kb 4.0 libZ / zlib / z library (.a/.so)
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
abkviewer.lha gra/vie 324kb 4.1 ABKViwer show AMOS Sprites in a ...
libxml2.lha lib/xml 7Mb 4.0 The XML C parser and toolkit of ...
ftpd.lha net/ser 844kb 4.1 FTPdaemon v2.2 for AmigaOS 4
