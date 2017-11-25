|26.Nov.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 25.11.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.11.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ColourMatch.lha dev/basic 28K 68k Colour match in Blitz
HWP_ZIP.lha dev/hwood 301K MOS Read and write ZIP archives
Frontiera.lha game/misc 138K 68k Frontier alike game WIP for i...
NAGI-68k.lha game/misc 895K 68k NAGI - New Adventure Game Int...
Debian-9.0-m68k.bz2 misc/os 147M ppc Debian (unstable)
IcarosLive-2.2.1.tar.bz2 misc/os 1903M x86 Icaros Desktop LIVE!
borderzunescrollbar.lha pix/theme 96K Border themes with Zune scrol...
WBStartup+UPD.lha util/boot 196K 68k WBStartup Enhancer (Small upd...
uaemremover.lha util/dir 64K MOS Remove junk files created by ...
espeak.lha util/sys 1.5M 68k amiga-port of espeak speech s...
AutoVisible_sbar.lha util/wb 9K MOS All sbars visible on AutoScro...
