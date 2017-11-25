amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
26.Nov.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 25.11.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.11.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ColourMatch.lha          dev/basic  28K   68k Colour match in Blitz
HWP_ZIP.lha              dev/hwood  301K  MOS Read and write ZIP archives
Frontiera.lha            game/misc  138K  68k Frontier alike game WIP for i...
NAGI-68k.lha             game/misc  895K  68k NAGI - New Adventure Game Int...
Debian-9.0-m68k.bz2      misc/os    147M  ppc Debian (unstable)
IcarosLive-2.2.1.tar.bz2 misc/os    1903M x86 Icaros Desktop LIVE!
borderzunescrollbar.lha  pix/theme  96K       Border themes with Zune scrol...
WBStartup+UPD.lha        util/boot  196K  68k WBStartup Enhancer (Small upd...
uaemremover.lha          util/dir   64K   MOS Remove junk files created by ...
espeak.lha               util/sys   1.5M  68k amiga-port of espeak speech s...
AutoVisible_sbar.lha     util/wb    9K    MOS All sbars visible on AutoScro...
(snx)

[Meldung: 26. Nov. 2017, 08:15] [Kommentare: 0]
