|03.Dez.2017
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 02.12.2017
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 02.12.2017 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2017-12-01 improved: Hero Quest (Gremlin) blitter waits disabled on 68000, 68000 quitkey support, default quitkey changed to Del, copperlist bug fixed, byte write to volume register fix, sample player fixed, manual protection completely disabled, Bplcon0 color bit fix (Info)
- 2017-11-30 improved: Prophecy: The Viking Child (Imagitec Design) RawDIC imager, other supported version works again, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config), new install script (Info)
- 2017-11-29 improved: Grapevine 16 (LSD) support for another version added (Info, Image)
- 2017-11-28 improved: Switchback (Rebels) support for the fixed/final version of the demo added (Info, Image)
- 2017-11-28 improved: Scooby-Doo (Hi-Tec) RawDIC imager, WHDLoad v17+ features used, new install script (Info)
- 2017-11-27 improved: Lords of the Rising Sun (Cinemaware) crash upon exit in PAL version fixed (Info, Image)
- 2017-11-27 improved: Lords of the Rising Sun (Cinemaware) NTSC check removed, NTSC version now also works on PAL machines (Info, Image)
- 2017-11-27 improved: Lords of the Rising Sun (Cinemaware) Herndon HLS protection removed in a clean way, slave code optimised (Info, Image)
- 2017-11-27 improved: Pushover (Red Rat Software/Ocean) sample players fixed, manual included (Info)
- 2017-11-26 updated: Dogfight (Microprose Ltd.) patch redone, manual protection completely disabled, input handler fixed, source code included (Info)
- 2017-11-26 improved: IK+ (Archer MacLean) DMA wait in level 4 interrupt fixed, samples are now played properly on fast machines (Info)
[Meldung: 03. Dez. 2017, 08:11] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]