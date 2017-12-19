|24.Dez.2017
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 23.12.2017
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 23.12.2017 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2017-12-21 improved: Impossamole (Gremlin/Core Design) access fault (caused by a bug in the replayer) fixed (Info)
- 2017-12-21 improved: D.O.S. (Andromeda) interrupts fixed, blitter wait added, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, sine scroller code unrolled to avoid slow-downs on machines with slow chip ram access, 68000 quitkey support, default data directory changed to "data", new install script (Info, Image)
- 2017-12-20 updated: Impulse 2 (Tilt) patch redone, disk accesses disabled, blitter waits added, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, 68000 quitkey support, source code included (Info)
- 2017-12-20 updated: Desert Dream (Kefrens) patch redone, timing problems fixed, blitter waits added, interrupts fixed, 68000 quitkey support, source code included (Info, Image, Image)
- 2017-12-19 improved: X-Pose (Silents DK) BPLCON2 problem fixed, interrupts fixed, illegal copperlist entries fixed, some more blitter waits added (Info, Image)
