|Aminet-Uploads bis 23.12.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.12.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent1.0b4.lha comm/tcp 1.7M 68k Amiga 68k BitTorrent client
HWP_XAD.lha dev/hwood 62K MOS Hollywood plugin for xadmaste...
Lumberjack_Xmas.adf game/actio 880K 68k Lumberjack Xmas
Bibarr.lha game/wb 33K 68k Move all bars in the center hole
Pathos.lha game/wb 32K 68k Make a path from entry to exit
amigamad-60.pdf mags/misc 30M English PDF magazine (fka #am...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.4M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
Vim_8.0-i386-aros.lha text/edit 9.5M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.0-mos.lha text/edit 9.4M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.0-src.lha text/edit 14M The ubiquitous text editor (s...
LoadModule.lha util/boot 27K 68k Install Libs/Devs reset-proof
AmiTimeKeeper.i386-ar... util/cdity 103K x86 Keep your time right
AmiTimeKeeper.lha util/cdity 84K 68k Keep your time right
jpeg2000_dtc.lha util/dtype 476K OS4 JPEG 2000 (.j2k, .jp2) datatype
MMULib.lha util/libs 717K 68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
MuMin.lha util/libs 65K 68k Minimal MuLib archive for red...
AmigaMARK-morphos.lha util/moni 1.1M MOS AmigaMARK - Benchmark Suite
Dev-Handler.lha util/sys 23K 68k Un*x like raw device access h...
tzdev.lha util/time 691K Time Zone Database and Librar...
