01.Jan.2018

David Brunet (ANF)







Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. November/December 2017 news

Old articles from Tilt 109 to 117: News: Next games from Team 17 Review of Whale's Voyage Review of Genesia Interview with Andy Blazdell Reports European Computer Trade Show April 1993 News: Goal!, the worthy successor of Kick Off Review of Sleepwalker File: video games and epilepsy Report: Consumer Electronics Show 1993 Winter Review of Alien Breed Special Edition 1992 etc

Interview with Hugues Nouvel (AmigaOS 4 developer)

Interview with Susumu Hirasawa (musician on Amiga)

Interview with Ronald Pieket (Silkworm and SWIV developper)

Hardware: Amiga 2000

File: Classic Reflections - Whatever happened to DCE?

File: 10 years of Icaros Desktop

File: Why was DiskDoctor so spectacularly bad at its job?

File: Amiga History (year 2003)

Tutorial: Make the Workbench more beautiful

Programmation: AMOS (the conditions)

Special quizz about AMOS (cg)



