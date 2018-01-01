amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

01.Jan.2018
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • November/December 2017 news
  • Old articles from Tilt 109 to 117:
    • News: Next games from Team 17
    • Review of Whale's Voyage
    • Review of Genesia
    • Interview with Andy Blazdell
    • Reports European Computer Trade Show April 1993
    • News: Goal!, the worthy successor of Kick Off
    • Review of Sleepwalker
    • File: video games and epilepsy
    • Report: Consumer Electronics Show 1993 Winter
    • Review of Alien Breed Special Edition 1992
    • etc
  • Interview with Hugues Nouvel (AmigaOS 4 developer)
  • Interview with Susumu Hirasawa (musician on Amiga)
  • Interview with Ronald Pieket (Silkworm and SWIV developper)
  • Hardware: Amiga 2000
  • File: Classic Reflections - Whatever happened to DCE?
  • File: 10 years of Icaros Desktop
  • File: Why was DiskDoctor so spectacularly bad at its job?
  • File: Amiga History (year 2003)
  • Tutorial: Make the Workbench more beautiful
  • Programmation: AMOS (the conditions)
  • Special quizz about AMOS
(cg)

[Meldung: 01. Jan. 2018, 21:02] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.