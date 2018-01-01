|03.Jan.2018
|Emulator: Ausblick auf WinUAE 3.6.0
Wie üblich gibt Toni Wilen wieder einen kurzen Ausblick auf die für die nächste Version geplanten Änderungen an dem bekannten Amiga-Emulator WinUAE. Version 3.6.0 soll noch im Januar erscheinen und die folgenden Verbesserungen aufweisen:
Neuerungen im Emulator-Kern:
Änderungen bei bereits emulierten Hardware-Erweiterungen:
- 68030, 68040 and 68060 full instruction and data cache emulation, with or without MMU emulation.
- 68030, 68040 and 68060 EC model partial MMU (transparent translation registers only) emulation.
- 68030, 68040 and 68060 MMU emulation performance improved (added extra translation caches).
- STOP-instruction CPU model specific undocumented behavior emulated when parameter does not have S-bit set.
- 68020+ DIVS/DIVU CPU model specific undefined overflow condition N and Z flags emulated.
- Undocumented 68881/68882 FMOVECR values emulated.
- Optional Toshiba Gary slow (chip ram like) Z2 IO and/or ROM space access speed.
Erstmals emulierte Hardware-Erweiterungen:
- Added Cubo CD32 later revision hardware support, PIC copy protection, touch screen, NVRAM and RTC emulation. (TODO: Coin and ticket dispenser support, no hardware information available)
- Cubo CD32 is now expansion device, added DIPs, PIC game ID/language and expansion device enable options.
- A2090 Combitec and MacroSystem 3rd party ROM update/adapter supported.
- DKB 1230/1240/Cobra and Rapidfire flash rom writes emulated.
Unterstützung für Direct3D 11 implementiert:
- Ashcom Addhard (SCSI)
- Evesham Micros Reference (SCSI)
- FastATA 4000 MK I/II (IDE)
- Gigatron Arriba (IDE)
- Kupke Golem HD3000 (OMTI)
- Reiter Software Wedge (OMTI)
- Sprit Technology InMate (SCSI)
- Music Master dongle
Sonstige Neuerungen und Änderungen:
- Requires Windows 7SP1 and later. Windows 7 requires KB2670838 (Available via Windows update as an optional update), Windows 8 and later does not need any extra packages. Ancient DX9 redistributable is not needed.
- Requires hardware level 9.1 or higher, which means most Windows 7 capable GPUs are supported.
- All Direct3D9 mode features supported (overlays, masks, custom shaders)
- Variable sync (G-Sync, possibly also FreeSync) supported in windowed mode.
- Many D3D9 custom shaders are supported automatically, some require manual modifications to work in D3D 11 mode.
Beseitigte Fehler:
- Simple box art/screenshot config file support.
- If Wait for Blitter is enabled and blit size makes no sense, don’t wait. Fixes long delay in Vital / Mystic.
- Added “CIA 391078-01” advanced chipset checkbox. This CIA revision has a bug in IO port output mode, reading output mode port will always read output mode data state. Other models, including original DIP 8520, 391078-02 and Akiko internal CIAs read IO pin external voltage level as documented. This can affect “bad” mouse left button/joystick fire button reading code (not working or stuck button). Used in A600. A1200/A4000 can have -01 or -02 revision.
- Added ATAPI Tape drive emulation.
- CD SCSI emulator READ CD-DA and READ CD-DA MSF commands emulated.
- Expansion device GUI changes are now activated after hard reset.
- uaehf.device hardfiles/harddrives unit number is now user configurable.
- “Include CD and FMV Audio” and/or sound mode change on the fly when CD or FMV audio is playing is now supported.
- Debugger assembler support (a) and some other misc debugger updates.
Neuerungen und beseitigte Fehler bei der AVI-Aufzeichnung:
- It was not possible to override Z2 RAM board autoconfig data if board had built-in manufacturer/product ID defaults
- It was not possible to change existing path with Select Directory/Select Archive or Plain File buttons.
- Fixed 64-bit version random crashes that usually happened with some shell extensions.
- Z3 RAM in manual mode was completely broken.
- KS 1.2 autoboot hack didn’t work without extra reset if UAE autoconfig board wasn’t first board in autoconfig chain.
- 68030 data cache emulation corrupted data if write was cached, write size was word or long and address was odd.
- ECS Denise BPLCON2 ECS-only bits (for example KILLEHB) were masked unless AGA was also selected.
- Obsolete IDE FORMAT TRACK command fixed.
- GamePorts panel custom mapping incorrectly parsed joystick autofire state from config file.
- Directory filesystem ACTION_SET_DATE failed to change datestamp if file was read-only.
- 68020 memory cycle exact CPU speed slider is again partially working, CPU speed can be reduced but not increased.
- uae-configuration joystick port (joyportx) modification only queued but didn’t apply changes.
- uaeserial.device crash fixed.
- Fixed uaegfx VRAM size check, some modes that almost filled whole VRAM didn’t appear in resolution list.
- uaenet.device didn’t close low level ethernet handles when Amiga was reset, causing duplicate packets.
- Bitplane overrun condition triggered incorrectly in rare situation where bitplane DMA is enabled after DDFSTOP on OCS
(cg)
- First avioutput recorded frame was sometimes partially corrupted.
- When saving state with avioutput active: last frame before state save was not recorded.
- Number of avioutput frames buffered (waiting for compression thread processing) counter was reset periodically which caused lost frames (and leaked memory) in recorded video if CPU was not fast enough.
- Delay initialization until first display frame or sound buffer recording request comes, previously “before filtering” option may have used wrong display size in some situations.
- Uncompressed video selection is not forgotten anymore.
- First frame was not rendered (and also not recorded) if statefile was restored when emulation was already running.
- If emulator state was changed (debugger breakpoint, statefile save etc..), last frame before state change was not recorded.
- File splitting (2G limit) flushed sound buffers causing random sound glitches.
- Added -max_avi_size <bytes> -command line parameter to set split size.
- If recording was started and GUI was never opened in same session, sound recording rate become 44100Hz, causing syncronization issues if real rate was not same.
