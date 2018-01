03.Jan.2018

Amiga-Emulator: WinFellow 0.5.7

Die Version 0.5.7 des Windows-basierten Amiga-Emulators WinFellow bereinigt ausschlie▀lich Fehler.



Changes:

Floppy code was updated to use a track limit > 80; it will output random data beyond track 80 - fixes Outrun/The Games: Summer Edition; also added missing checks for disabled drives, fixing Winter Olympics 94

Fixed a bug where unexpected pixel format flags besides RGB stopped DirectDraw initialization

Several bugs in the screenshot code were fixed; standalone screenshots were not saved correctly in D3D mode, and used with Amiga Forever raw screenshots were missing screen areas due to faulty initialization of the internal clipping areas

Fixed screen area mismatch when Amiga Forever region/size settings are both set to auto; auto clipping is still not supported

CPU instruction fixes: Fixed a signed bug in 64-bit division Minor timing adjustment for btst

CIA event counter changes according to documentation

The project files were updated to Visual Studio 2017 (snx)



