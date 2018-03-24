|25.Mär.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 24.03.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.03.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
ACE_1.16.lha Emulation The acidulous CPC/CPC+ ...
InstantZip_3.3.lha Files/Archive A ZIP packer / unpacker...
MCE_10.2.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed...
Davegnukem_0.91.lha Games/Shoot 2D Dave Gnukem is a retro-...
Sokoban_2.01.lha Games/Think Still Yet Another Sokob...
AnimWebConverter_2.85.lha Graphics/Tools A little and easy web t...
FontWalker_1.3.lha Office/Show Collects all TTF font f...
Chelp_1.2.lha System/Shell A lua script to fetch a...
(snx)
