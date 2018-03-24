amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
25.Mär.2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 24.03.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.03.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
ACE_1.16.lha              Emulation                 The acidulous CPC/CPC+ ...
InstantZip_3.3.lha        Files/Archive             A ZIP packer / unpacker...
MCE_10.2.lha              Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
Davegnukem_0.91.lha       Games/Shoot 2D            Dave Gnukem is a retro-...
Sokoban_2.01.lha          Games/Think               Still Yet Another Sokob...
AnimWebConverter_2.85.lha Graphics/Tools            A little and easy web t...
FontWalker_1.3.lha        Office/Show               Collects all TTF font f...
Chelp_1.2.lha             System/Shell              A lua script to fetch a...
(snx)

[Meldung: 25. Mär. 2018, 09:54] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2018 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.