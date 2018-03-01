AROS: Wöchentliche Fortschritte seit dem 26. Februar

Neil Cafferkey veröffentlicht regelmäßig Fortschrittsberichte vom quelloffenen AmigaOS-Klon AROS, für die Wochen seit dem 26. Februar führt er folgende Änderungen auf: Allow kernel debug output to be captured by Sashimi, Bifteck etc. (neil)

Fixed a problem with software interrupts that caused stuttering in HDAudio playback when ACPI was enabled (neil)

Allow CPU to sleep again when no task is running and ACPI is disabled; avoids VMs stealing host CPU time for no reason and saves power when running natively (neil)

ICU library V60.2 ported for future use with Odyssey (wawa)

Implemented retrieval and usage of all PCI IRQ routing tables from ACPI (instead of just the one for the root bus). This solves the problem of some devices having incorrect IRQ numbers when ACPI is enabled (e.g. wired and wireless network interfaces on the Acer AspireOne A110 and A150 work again) (neil) (cg)



