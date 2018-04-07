amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
08.Apr.2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 07.04.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.04.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
mos2wos_0.5.lha           Development/GCC           no description
lariad_1.0.4.lha          Games/Platform            Lariad a space adventur...
SkyCheckers_1.03.lha      Games/Think               no description
MCC_AVcodec_1.0.lha       System/MUI Classes        A Avcodec MUI Class.
Chelp_1.3.lha             System/Shell              A lua script to fetch a...
(snx)

[Meldung: 08. Apr. 2018, 07:27] [Kommentare: 0]
