|15.Apr.2018
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 14.04.2018
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 14.04.2018 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2018-04-14 improved: Betrayal (Microprose) RawDIC imager, 68000 quitkey support, interrupts fixed, out of bounds blit fixed, source code included (Info)
- 2018-04-12 improved: Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny (Origin Systems) RawDIC imager, interrupts fixed, 68000 quitkey support, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, illegal copperlist entries fixed, new install script (Info)
- 2018-04-10 fixed: Dynamo (Code Masters) access fault fixed, ext. mem size increased to 512k, interrupts fixed, 68000 quitkey support, 3 blitter waits added (v2), built-in cheat can be enabled by pressing C (Info)
- 2018-04-09 improved: Elvira - Mistress of the Dark (Horrorsoft/Accolade) quitkey on 68000 added, docs added (Info)
- 2018-04-09 improved: Speedball 2 CD?? (Renegade) fixed button not working on most joysticks (Info)
[Meldung: 15. Apr. 2018, 07:23] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]