MorphOS: E-Mail-Client Iris, Beta 24

Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczeks "Iris" soll künftig der Standard-Mailer von MorphOS werden. Es unterstützt IMAP und kann HTML-Mails sowohl anzeigen als auch erstellen. Das Programm setzt MorphOS 3.10 voraus, für Feedback an den Autor kann die entsprechende Diskussion auf Morphzone genutzt werden. Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung:



Beta 24 Email viewer displays some basic error on failure now, instead of just showing the loading animation forever

Fixed: OAuth2 wouldn't always migrate to new settings correctly

Fixed: OAuth2 could never complete in some cases

Fixed: if the latest message in folder was removed on server, it was not removed from the local cache Beta 23 Reworked job priority queue to avoid situations where one has to wait for email contents for too long

Folder full sync jobs can now be done in steps (unlocks email reading while syncing)

Fixed email counts in the folder tree for IMAP

Reworked autoconfiguration for OAuth2 providers

Added Yahoo! Mail OAuth2 provider (does NOT work at the moment)

Cut text (cmd+x) shortcut added to the email writer

Revamped transport security settings - now a switch between TLS, STARTTLS and opportunistic STARTTLS

When replying or forwarding mail, an appropriate flag on the source email is set

Fixed: quick folder synchornization would call Close on a fh twice if ChangeMode() failed

Fixed: Removing an account did not kill the entry from the settings list

Fixed: After an account was removed but not removed from the list, collecting properties for the non-existing account threw exceptions

Fixed: there was a rather nasty race condition in the main Session class

Fixed: after adding a message to a folder and synchronizing the folder, each time it was synchronized, the message would duplicate in the index Download: iris.lha (22,3 MB) (cg)



