01.Mai 2018
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • March/Arpil 2018 news
  • Old articles from Amiga News Tech n° 0 to 5:
    • File: The IFF ILM format
    • Programming: Assembleur, the art of machine code
    • Tutorial: Utilization of the "List" command
    • Programming: AmigaBasic, loops and jumps
    • Hardware: A2630
    • Programming: AmigaBasic, the variables
    • Programming: Assembleur, screen and window structures
    • Review: HiSoft Basic 1.0
  • Interview with Francis Gradel (hardware designer)
  • Interview with Hogne Titlestad (engineer at FriendUP)
  • Interview with Thierry Levastre (graphist from Delphine Software)
  • Review of MorphOS 3.10
  • DIY: Installation of a CD Player inside an Amiga 1200 case
  • Hardware: MiSTer
  • File: Professional musicians on Amiga
  • File: Classic Reflections - What happened to MacroSystem?
  • Tutorial: Installation of MorphOS 3.10
  • Programming: AMOS - the pointers
  • Galleries: Unusual Amiga pictures (update)
  • Special quiz about Dune
