02.Mai 2018

Emulator: Ausblick auf WinUAE 4.0.0

Wie üblich gibt Toni Wilen wieder einen kurzen Ausblick auf die für die nächste Version geplanten Änderungen an dem bekannten Amiga-Emulator WinUAE. Version 4.0.0 soll im Mai oder Juni erscheinen und die folgenden Verbesserungen aufweisen:



Neue Eigenschaften: Beam Racing Lagless VSync which reduces input latency to sub-5ms. Replaces old Low Latency VSync.

Virtual multi monitor support. Each virtual Amiga video output connector (Video port graphics adapter, RTG boards) can be “connected” to separate WinUAE window, emulating real hardware being connected to more than one physical monitor.

Debugger supports running Amiga executables from shell, adds symbol and gcc stab debugging data support, loads executable to special reserved address space which enables detection of any illegal accesses byte accurately and more.

Overlay graphics led (power, floppy etc) support.

Close confirmation option added to misc panel.

Default WASAPI audio device automatically follows Windows default audio device.

Directory harddrives now use uaehf.device as a fake device driver (replacing non-existing uae.device), for example programs that query extra information (like SCSI Inquiry data) now get valid data.

Directory filesystem harddrive fake block size dynamic adjustment now starts from smaller disk size, workaround for WB free space calculation overflow when partition is larger than 16G.

Disk swapper config file data is restored from statefile. Fehler in den 3.6.x-Versionen, die beseitigt wurden: WD33C93 based SCSI controllers hung the system if controller didn’t have any connected SCSI devices. Ältere Fehler, die beseitigt wurden: On the fly switching from non-cycle exact to cycle-exact mode stopped emulation in certain situations.

Fixed E-Matrix accelerator board RAM selection.

If CD was changed and system was reset during change delay, drive become empty and new CD was never inserted. Mainly affected CD32 and CDTV.

Code analyzer warnings fixed (uninitialized variables, buffer size checks etc..) Neu emulierte Hardware: C-Ltd Kronos

CSA Magnum 40

DCE Typhoon MK2

GVP A1230 Series II

Hardital TQM

MacroSystem Falcon 040

Xetec FastTrak (cg)



