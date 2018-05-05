|06.Mai 2018
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 05.05.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.05.2018 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
reverteris.zip gam/adv 128Mb 4.1 another text-game / interactive ...
asciimandelbrot.lha gra/mis 22kb 4.0 Draw a Mandelbrot set in a conso...
lhx.lha uti/arc 172kb 4.1 Pack & unpack using XZ/LZMA ...
workbenchexplorer.lha uti/fil 2Mb 4.1 Modern file browser loaded with ...
