06.Mai 2018



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 05.05.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.05.2018 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
reverteris.zip           gam/adv 128Mb 4.1 another text-game / interactive ...
asciimandelbrot.lha      gra/mis 22kb  4.0 Draw a Mandelbrot set in a conso...
lhx.lha                  uti/arc 172kb 4.1 Pack & unpack using XZ/LZMA ...
workbenchexplorer.lha    uti/fil 2Mb   4.1 Modern file browser loaded with ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 06. Mai 2018, 06:59] [Kommentare: 0]
.