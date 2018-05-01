|ENGLISH VERSION
|14.Mai 2018
Andreas Falkenhahn (ANF)
|Hollywood-Plugin: Polybios 1.0 erstellt und öffnet PDF-Dokumente
Pressemitteilung: Airsoft Softwair freut sich die sofortige Verfügbarkeit eines großen neuen Hollywood-Plugins bekanntgeben zu können: Polybios. Mit Polybios können ganz einfach PDF-Dokumente aus Hollywood-Skripten erstellt und angezeigt werden, wodurch alle PDF-Träume in Erfüllung gehen sollten. Polybios ist seit über fünf Jahren in der Entwicklung und nun endlich bereit zur Veröffentlichung, natürlich exklusiv für Hollywood 7.1.
Hier sind nur einige von Polybios' eindrucksvollen Features:
Polybios steht ab sofort zum freien Download auf dem offiziellen Hollywood-Portal zur Verfügung. Dank Hollywoods plattformübergreifendem Pluginsystem stehen Versionen für folgende Plattformen bereit: AmigaOS3 (m68k, m881), AmigaOS 4, MorphOS, WarpOS, AROS (x86), Linux (ppc, arm, x86, x64), Mac OS (ppc, x86, x64), Windows (x86, x64) und Android (arm, arm64). (cg)
[Meldung: 14. Mai 2018, 23:36] [Kommentare: 4 - 15. Mai 2018, 09:25]
