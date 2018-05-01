Hollywood-Plugin: Polybios 1.0 erstellt und öffnet PDF-Dokumente

Pressemitteilung: Airsoft Softwair freut sich die sofortige Verfügbarkeit eines großen neuen Hollywood-Plugins bekanntgeben zu können: Polybios. Mit Polybios können ganz einfach PDF-Dokumente aus Hollywood-Skripten erstellt und angezeigt werden, wodurch alle PDF-Träume in Erfüllung gehen sollten. Polybios ist seit über fünf Jahren in der Entwicklung und nun endlich bereit zur Veröffentlichung, natürlich exklusiv für Hollywood 7.1.



Hier sind nur einige von Polybios' eindrucksvollen Features: über 200 Funktionen zum Erstellen und Anzeigen von PDF-Dokumenten

Unterstützung für alle Grafikprimitiven

volle Unicode-Unterstützung

Schriftarten können in PDF-Dokumente eingebettet werden

Bilder und Hollywood-Pinsel können in PDF-Dokumente eingebettet werden

passwortgeschützte PDFs können erstellt und geöffnet werden

Unterstützung für Verschlüsselung und Kompression

Dateien können an PDFs angehängt werden

Annotationen können PDF-Dokumenten hinzugefügt werden

Unterstützung für RGB-, CMYK- und Graustufenfarbräume

Überblendeffekte können in PDF-Dokumenten benutzt werden

Hypertextverknüpfungen können in PDFs eingebettet werden

Inhaltsverzeichnisse können generiert werden

der eingebaute PDF-Viewer basiert auf der PDF-Engine eines sehr bekannten Browsers eines sehr großen amerikanischen Internetunternehmens, welches hier aus Lizenzgründen nicht genannt werden darf

PDF-Seiten können als Hollywood-Pinsel exportiert werden

PDF-Seiten werden als Vektorgrafiken behandelt und können somit verlustfrei skaliert, rotiert und transformiert werden

Polybios enthält über 150 Seiten an Dokumentation, damit Sie gleich loslegen können

über 25 Beispiele liegen der Distribution bei Das Beste ist aber, dass Polybios komplett kostenlos für alle Hollywood-Benutzer zur Verfügung gestellt wird. Bitte denken Sie daher darüber nach, Hollywood zu kaufen, um Ihre Unterstützung zu zeigen.



Polybios steht ab sofort zum freien Download auf dem offiziellen Hollywood-Portal zur Verfügung. Dank Hollywoods plattformübergreifendem Pluginsystem stehen Versionen für folgende Plattformen bereit: AmigaOS3 (m68k, m881), AmigaOS 4, MorphOS, WarpOS, AROS (x86), Linux (ppc, arm, x86, x64), Mac OS (ppc, x86, x64), Windows (x86, x64) und Android (arm, arm64). (cg)



[Meldung: 14. Mai 2018, 23:36] [Kommentare: 4 - 15. Mai 2018, 09:25]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

