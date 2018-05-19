amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
20.Mai 2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 19.05.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.05.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
mos2wos_0.7.lha           Development/GCC           Make MorphOS GCC output...
HWP_Polybios_1.0.lha      Development/Hollywood/... The ultimate PDF tool f...
RegionSet_1.2.lha         Devices/CD-DVD            Modify the region codes...
MUIMapparium_0.7.lha      Devices/GPS               An OpenStreetMap Viewer.
Giddy-3_1.5.lha           Games/Platform            Giddy-3 1.5 with source...
IHaveNoTomatoes_1.55a.lha Games/Platform            Advanced Bomberman clon...
JupiterLander_1.1.lha     Games/Platform            An exact remake of Jupi...
StuntCarRemake.lha        Games/Race                StuntCar remake, MorphO...
Barrage_1.0.4.lha         Games/Shoot 2D            Barrage is a rather des...
Formido_1.0.lha           Games/Shoot 2D            A game with static play...
GammaPatrol_1.0.lha       Games/Shoot 2D            Galaga style vertical 2...
DukeNukem3D_4.4.2.lha     Games/Shoot 3D            MorphOS port of 1996 fi...
Fotochop_mcc_0.10.lha     Graphics/Draw             A painting and image ed...
Report+_7.21.lha          Misc                      A Multipurpose utility ...
RNOWidgets_1.3.lha        System/Ambient/Commodi... Desktop widgets applica...
(snx)

[Meldung: 20. Mai 2018, 04:57] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2018 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.