|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 19.05.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.05.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
mos2wos_0.7.lha Development/GCC Make MorphOS GCC output...
HWP_Polybios_1.0.lha Development/Hollywood/... The ultimate PDF tool f...
RegionSet_1.2.lha Devices/CD-DVD Modify the region codes...
MUIMapparium_0.7.lha Devices/GPS An OpenStreetMap Viewer.
Giddy-3_1.5.lha Games/Platform Giddy-3 1.5 with source...
IHaveNoTomatoes_1.55a.lha Games/Platform Advanced Bomberman clon...
JupiterLander_1.1.lha Games/Platform An exact remake of Jupi...
StuntCarRemake.lha Games/Race StuntCar remake, MorphO...
Barrage_1.0.4.lha Games/Shoot 2D Barrage is a rather des...
Formido_1.0.lha Games/Shoot 2D A game with static play...
GammaPatrol_1.0.lha Games/Shoot 2D Galaga style vertical 2...
DukeNukem3D_4.4.2.lha Games/Shoot 3D MorphOS port of 1996 fi...
Fotochop_mcc_0.10.lha Graphics/Draw A painting and image ed...
Report+_7.21.lha Misc A Multipurpose utility ...
RNOWidgets_1.3.lha System/Ambient/Commodi... Desktop widgets applica...
