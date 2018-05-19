amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
20.Mai 2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 19.05.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.05.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
gcc-mos2wos.lha          dev/gcc    11M   MOS Make MorphOS GCC output WarpO...
HWP_Polybios.lha         dev/hwood  16M   MOS The ultimate PDF tool for Hol...
fotochop_mcc_0.10.lha    dev/mui    938K  MOS Painting and image editing
WormWars.lha             game/actio 825K  68k Advanced snake game
WormWars-OS4.lha         game/actio 1.1M  OS4 Advanced snake game
GPMark_WOS.lha           gfx/3d     1.2M  WOS SDL graphics benchmark
gifsicle-1.91-bin-aro... gfx/misc   191K  x86 Tool for manipulating GIF images
gifsicle-1.91-bin-m68... gfx/misc   147K  68k Tool for manipulating GIF images
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.2M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.6M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   2.9M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
lha.run                  util/arc   170K  68k Amiga LhA (self extracting ar...
DoVer.lha                util/cli   15K   68k Search version string in pack...
intuition41pch.lha       util/misc  1K    68k Patch for 40.85 intuition.lib...
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  546K  MOS Multipurpose utility
Hexaco_1.1.lha           util/wb    895K  68k Color values as hex/dec/... (...
RNOWidgets.lha           util/wb    4.0M  MOS Desktop widgets application
(snx)

[Meldung: 20. Mai 2018, 04:57] [Kommentare: 0]
