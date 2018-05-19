|20.Mai 2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 19.05.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.05.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
gcc-mos2wos.lha dev/gcc 11M MOS Make MorphOS GCC output WarpO...
HWP_Polybios.lha dev/hwood 16M MOS The ultimate PDF tool for Hol...
fotochop_mcc_0.10.lha dev/mui 938K MOS Painting and image editing
WormWars.lha game/actio 825K 68k Advanced snake game
WormWars-OS4.lha game/actio 1.1M OS4 Advanced snake game
GPMark_WOS.lha gfx/3d 1.2M WOS SDL graphics benchmark
gifsicle-1.91-bin-aro... gfx/misc 191K x86 Tool for manipulating GIF images
gifsicle-1.91-bin-m68... gfx/misc 147K 68k Tool for manipulating GIF images
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.2M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha misc/emu 4.6M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 2.9M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
lha.run util/arc 170K 68k Amiga LhA (self extracting ar...
DoVer.lha util/cli 15K 68k Search version string in pack...
intuition41pch.lha util/misc 1K 68k Patch for 40.85 intuition.lib...
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 546K MOS Multipurpose utility
Hexaco_1.1.lha util/wb 895K 68k Color values as hex/dec/... (...
RNOWidgets.lha util/wb 4.0M MOS Desktop widgets application
