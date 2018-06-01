14.Jun.2018

www.amicloud.de (ANF)







Cloud-Speicher mit Amiga-Anbindung: AmiCloud 2.0

Der AmiCloud-Client für alle Amiga-Systeme sowie Windows, Linux und Mac OS X ermöglicht den Zugriff auf einen von Pascal Papara bereitgestellten Cloud-Speicher ohne Traffic-Beschränkung bei öffentlichen Inhalten.





Version 2.0 des mit Hollywood entwickelten Clients unterstützt jetzt beliebig tief verschachtelte Unterverzeichnisse, außerdem wurde der verfügbare Speicher etwas erhöht. Die Änderungen im Detail: FIX: Sometimes ACManager was not able to connect to AmiCloud, this should be resolved now.

FIX: Due to an Hollywood bug the local index is now using a temporary fix that mimic the bugged functions, when the bug will be fixed the standard commands will be restored because this fix is a bit slower.

NEW: Local Index is now smaller, useless data has been removed.

NEW: Added feedback to the main AmiCLoud window : now when a folder and/or a subfolder is synchronized a message is shown.

FIX: Fixed a bug that was causing errors when UTF8 characters were used in the filenames.

NEW: Added a local index cleanup function at the end of the synchronization process to remove useless entries.

NEW: Nested folders support. New core functionalities to handle this new feature in a recursive fashion Reworked the sharing window to show the folders structure using a treeview Windows & MacOS versions uses system AppData folders to write application data.

NEW: Server error 403 Forbidden is now handled by the client.

NEW: Added a information Windows to access quickly related web resources and to check for updates.

NEW: Added several messages to make it clearer what AmiCloud is doing.

NEW: Added multiuser support, heach account can have its own shared folder on the same computer.

FIX: Users can change the shared folder if they need it.

FIX: When exiting AmiCloud will wait for ACManager to finish its tasks to make it clear when the ACManager is quitted. Inzwischen bietet AmiCloud auch die Möglichkeit, Up- und Downloads per Browser durchzuführen. (cg)



[Meldung: 14. Jun. 2018, 22:58] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

